Inditex: Fashion Power Winner (OTCMKTS: IDEXY)

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Inditex is a strong company due to its diverse range of brands and global footprint. Its supply chain enables the company to be highly profitable and to remain culturally relevant.

Our main concern is whether the trend towards sustainability and brands such as Shein (Oxymoronic, we know) could slow Inditex’s growth.

Inditex’s current valuation does not imply an increase.

Company Description

Industria de Diseo Textil, SA, (OTCPK: IDEXY), also known as Inditex, is a retail company that distributes clothing, footwear, accessories and home textile products.

The company sells its products under different brands such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. Additionally, Inditex is involved in textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, real estate and financial services.

Share price

Data by Y-Charts

Inditex the stock price fell slightly, not making any substantial gains. Despite this, the company has seen great Y/Y variability as investor sentiment changes.

Financial analysis

Financial performance of Inditex (Terminal Tikr)

Inditex’s financial performance for the past decade is shown above.

Income

Inditex grew revenue at a CAGR of 7% as the company led structural change in the affordable apparel segment.

Inditex has invested heavily in supply chain innovation, with the intention of shortening the time between design and production. This allows its brands to respond to fashion trends more quickly than their competitors, with the ability to adapt as needed. This created the concept of “fast fashion”, which is affordable, mass-produced clothing that aligns with trends dictated by luxury fashion houses.

Additionally, Inditex benefited from a wide variety of brands and products. This reduces the risks of disappointing designs or falling out of favor, as the goods produced are different enough to target different individuals, but also encourage them to shop around. From a financial point of view, these brands are all accretive to Inditex’s ROCE, without diluting returns.

It also offers commercial advantages from an operational point of view. Since the brands mostly sell similar products, they can all benefit from Inditex’s market-leading supply chain, enabling shared skills. This is the main reason why each of these brands have been able to grow the way they have.

Brands (Inditex)

Additionally, Inditex is highly diversified globally, with no single country generating more than 15% of its revenue. This is a reflection of the global harmonization of fashion, partly due to the impact of social media. This allows the company to further optimize its supply chain, with many of its products being exported around the world. Significant expansion efforts are being made in developing countries, with Inditex intending to find growth outside of the West. In addition, it reduces the risk of concentration in the event of weakness in a given region.

Geography (Inditex)

The rise of e-commerce and social media has transformed the way consumers shop for fashion, and therefore the way businesses seek to attract sales. Online sales are growing rapidly and many consumers are using social media platforms like Instagram to discover new brands and products. Inditex has done a fantastic job in developing their digital presence. Its brands have arguably the best websites in their respective segments, with a strong social media offering. Additionally, the company has focused on using its various distribution channels to develop an omnichannel approach, combining its physical locations with e-commerce.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental and social impact of fashion. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainable and ethically produced clothing. Inditex has come under significant pressure in recent years in this regard, as it is the headliner of fast fashion. McKinsey found 60% of consumers would be willing to pay more for sustainably sourced products, reflecting the importance of sustainable practices. Despite investments in improving its supply chain, Zara receives a “not good enough rating” (Per Of course, you, a company that analyzes ESG factors). The difficulty here is that for Inditex to improve its rating, it would have to fundamentally change its business, which will not happen. This is one of our main concerns because if the sustainability trend continues, Inditex will be forced to transform its supply chain or face loss of relevance. For this reason, Inditex took an alternative approach, launching “ZARA Resell”, where consumers can resell their Zara products to extend the longevity of its products. We like this idea. The margins for these services are high and therefore accretive (eBay, for example, has a GPM of around 70%+) and the products will not compete with Zara’s current range, as they will likely come from previous seasons.

Sustainability rating (Zara)

An additional concern, which is an oxymoron to the point above, is the rise of what we call “faster fashion”. Several companies have seen the innovation of Inditex and others and gone further. Shein, Romwe, boohoo (OTC:BHHOF) and PrettyLittleThings are examples. These companies have taken the fast fashion approach of designing culturally relevant products while producing them at even lower cost/quality through the use of supply chains in countries like China. Moreover, without a physical presence, these companies can set even more aggressive prices. Consumers have flocked to these brands. We fear this will slow Inditex’s growth as its brands struggle to compete.

Economic considerations

Current economic conditions represent a short-term headwind for the company. Inflation remains elevated globally, with interest rates continuously rising to bring it under control. This negatively impacts consumer finances and leads to reduced retail spending. Clothes generally operate only in such a market, as consumers can easily reduce their expenses without affecting their living conditions.

Margin

Inditex’s margins are fantastic, with EBITDA-M of 21% and NIM of 13%. These have come down slightly over the past decade as increased competition leads to bigger discounts and price adjustments.

Additionally, we have seen this partially offset by Inditex’s continued investment in developing its supply chain. This happened in two ways. First, economies of scale and shared skills, because production increases with growth. Second, the development of technological capabilities. One example is Inditex’s new security tag technology, which is expected to reduce checkout times by 50% and improve online packaging.

Balance sheet

Inditex is conservatively funded, with a negative net debt balance. This has allowed the company to increasingly distribute to shareholders, with dividend payments increasing by 11% over the decade. Despite this, the company has increasingly accumulated cash, with a CFO of 6.7 billion and Capex of 1 billion. With Mr. Ortega owning more than 50% of the company, hoarding cash is likely a choice, suggesting that we may not see a large increase in distributions, which the company is capable of.

We have repeatedly emphasized the quality of Inditex’s supply chain, but for one last time we will give the company credit. It has an inventory turnover of 4.7x, which we think is very impressive, maximizing the use of company cash. We expect a top retailer to achieve >4x.

Outlook

Wall St Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street’s consensus vision for the next 5 years.

Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, with margins remaining relatively stable. That seems like a reasonable estimate based on the company’s current trajectory, although we certainly see opportunities for sales outperformance.

Management update (Inditex)

The current spring/summer collections are doing well, with strong sales. This suggests that macroeconomic factors are not having a significant effect and should signify a good first quarter.

Assessment

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Inditex is currently trading at 11x LTM EBITDA, 10.5x NTM EBITDA and 24x earnings. This figure is lower than its historical average, potentially due to investors pricing in increased competition and therefore slower growth. This is a reasonable estimate, especially when there is a risk that margins will slip as demand slows.

In order to value the company, we carried out a DCF valuation. Our key assumptions are:

Revenue growth of between 3 and 6%, reflecting increased competition. This is followed by a growth rate to infinity of 2.5% in line with inflationary price increases.

Margins remain stable, with an FCF conversion of 14-15%, improving over time.

A discount rate of 10%.

On this basis, we deduce a decline of 4%. Analysts land at a similar level, with a 0.3% drop. This suggests the company is valued appropriately, with the main driver of outperformance being whether growth can be accelerated.

Final Thoughts

Inditex has transformed the fashion industry for the everyday individual. Consumers can find products designed in line with luxury fashion houses for a fraction of the price. In conjunction with a superior supply chain, Inditex has become a profitability machine. The only real concerns for the company are whether these new-school fast fashion brands can have a material impact on Inditex’s growth. While we like this activity, it seems to be valued appropriately, which implies caution.

