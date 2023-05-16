Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index – a bi-weekly enterprise that determines with terrible authority which baseball players/entities dominate the current sports zeitgeist, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this wretched scribe. While his presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lament or ridicule. The living baseball players/phenomena listed are in no particular order, as is the phone book. To the winners / dishonored of this edition…

Consider, if you will, the presumed duality of the high school scholar’s jacket. Worn coinciding with his high school years, the tunic signifies membership in the ruling class via sporting achievements ranging from mere participation to Friday night fall glory at the max. Whether it’s cutting to the front of the lunch queue, walking with teammates five abreast in the hallway between classes, and tossing the lesser ones like a snowplow with a head. he hydra, the world glimpsed through neatly tousled bangs shimmers more resolutely when the letterman’s jacket is worn. Stand Back Before Me, National Merit Asthma Semifinaliststhe jacket says as long as it’s not the residue of, say, football you many goobers serve my pleasure.

And then there are those who wear the high school jacket long after graduation thanks in large part to amorous forgeries committed by an easy-to-flatter guidance counselor. This is after the three fumble during sections, after finding out the locks on the pavilion have been changed, and after the principal told you that you really shouldn’t be hanging out on campus at your age and definitely not during the hours school, at least not until you put a proper muffler on that thing you’re driving and claim to be street-legal. Wearing the high school jacket through youth and beyond is the desperate lurch of the fallen, the chronic grief that in private moments away from wage labor whispers “click, click, click, click” just to hear something again. something akin to the sounds of cleats on the clamshell walkway leading to the stadium from the pitch they are now locked in.

But wait: Once you’re done waiting, here it is: High school letter jacket duality has become a triple experience thanks to Philadelphia Phillies powerhouse Bryce Harper. Please bear witness to the bullying:

In this image, Harper, this son of Las Vegas and holder of the first rank in the Nevada peerage system, teaches us that the scholar’s jacket in extremely rare cases can mean someone who has remained at the top of the social hierarchy. long after the fake IDs became real.

Are you one of those who, in the spring of your 11th year, turned to the stars above and found there written, “Don’t worry about your grades; they won’t matter to you? ” If so, you can follow the third way modeled by Bryce Harper and wear the man of letters jacket after high school without any condemnatory implications. I think that nerd over there was looking at you like he had a problem with you or something.

If Law Tigers knows two things, it’s law and tigers. If they know about three things, then the third is effective ad placement at the expense of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. Please consider the following highlight on color television sports:

As you’ll recall, Tatis Jr.’s first mistake was a broken wrist in a motorcycle accident in December 2021. So is the take above an accidental broadside by Tatis, who’s back in town just to clear its name, or is it some calculated brand-promoting symmetry? Look, if Law Tigers knows four things, it’s law, tigers, effective ad placement at the expense of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., and unlike San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., doing nothing by accident. If you head to Law Tigers, expect to be hit in the head with heavy law books and scratched by tiger claws. Even if you don’t make a move to Law Tigers, ride around in motorcycle accidents and then appear on professional sports TV shows within the firing line of an ad-buying slot.

Anyway, an anagram that can be formed from the words “fernando tatis jr tigers law” is “hustle and bust guarantees”.

American League West Anagram Ranking

In the interests of advancing the word count of this piece and in the general interest of barely advancing the essay as a first virtue, the author pursues a six-part SPI subseries in which he ranks teams of each division according to the anagram which it took the trouble to appear for the name of each team. For the uninitiated, an anagram is formed when you take the letters of a word or words and form other words with them. So: these are divisional rankings or power rankings based on anagrams of team names. Why is this done? Listen, while the exercise itself doesn’t matter much, so does its purpose and origins.

We started with the AL East version of it, and then came the much stronger AL Central installment. Now it seems like it’s time for the American League West anagram rankings:

*Reinsert Tamale* Lasagna without legs! No! Let School Dance Hat Has the muzzle of the torso? A stranger’s ex

While it is possible Lasagna without legs! No! or Lit Skoal Dance Hat might end up claiming an anagram wildcard spot, no one challenges*Reinsert Tamale* for the anagram AL West division title. Please agree with this statement by reinserting the tamale now.

What was that ? People, it was what it was.