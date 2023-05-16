Shop It Forward Pop-Up returns, combining luxury fashion and social action





The highly anticipated annual event, Shop It Forward, hosted by The Cause Connection, returns with a five-day extravaganza that seamlessly fuses luxury fashion and philanthropy, all within close proximity to the scenic beach. Shop It Forward brings together philanthropic luxury brands and fashion enthusiasts determined to make a positive impact. This chic and high-spirited fundraiser effortlessly turns in-store shopping into a kind act. This year’s edition of the fundraiser presents two incredible opportunities to explore and land incredible deals on a wide range of fashion items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products and essentials. of well-being. Renowned brands such as Bulgari Resorts, Citizens of Humanity, Fendi, Frank & Eileen, Kendra Scott, L’Agence, L*Space, Paige, Schutz, Tacori, Veronica Beard and Zimmermann are among the participating icons. From opening night until the last moments of the pop-up store, 100% of net sales generated by Shop It Forward will go to support three notable charity partners: Food on Foot, National Veterans Foundation and Cancer Kinship. The highly anticipated event kicks off with an exclusive opening night scheduled for May 17, from 5-9 p.m. Attendees will be treated to refreshing beverages, delicious bites, an engaging silent auction, and more, while enjoying early access to indulge their shopping cravings. Tickets for this stylish shopping extravaganza are currently available and can be obtained through the official event website. From May 18-22, the Shop It Forward pop-up will be open to the general public, providing a meticulously curated environment where fashion seamlessly merges with philanthropy. Every purchase made during these days will contribute to the charities featured, ensuring shoppers can truly shop ’til they drop while making a meaningful difference. To explore the full list of participating brands, those interested can visit the event site for more details. The Cause Connection (TCC), a recognized 501(c)(3) organization, is driving this exceptional initiative. TCC is committed to connecting the Los Angeles community to philanthropic causes and creating unique opportunities to give back. Recognizing the challenges often encountered in fundraising efforts, TCC aims to support charities by hosting fundraising events and making grants to smaller charities. This approach allows these organizations to focus on accomplishing their overall missions. Fashionistas and philanthropy enthusiasts are invited not to miss this extraordinary opportunity to shop in style! Be sure to mark your calendars for May 17-22 and visit the official event website at https://www.thecauseconnection.org/shop-it-forward to purchase tickets and additional information.

