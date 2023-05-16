FCPS proposes updating dress code and harsher punishment for substance abuse

Fairfax County Public Schools is offering notable updates to their student policies.

AT school council meeting last weekschool officials presented a number of proposed revisions to its Student Rights and Responsibilities manual, including how cases of bullying are handled, what is interpreted as appropriate clothingand the possibility of increased punishment for substance abuse.

FCPS Deputy Superintendent Michelle Boyd’s presentation was kept relatively brief due to a school board business meeting scheduled for next week (May 23), which will likely be devoted to discussing proposed updates to the dress codes, noted Providence District School Board representative Karl Frisch.

Essentially, FCPS is looking to update the verbiage around the dress code, which was last revised. in 2016. The update will not include in pajamas which was originally proposed earlier this year, but has since been reconsidered.

Proposed language includes dress code supporting “equitable access to education” without reinforcing stereotypes or increasing marginalization:

The FCPS Student Dress Code supports equitable access to education and is written in a manner that does not reinforce stereotypes or increase the marginalization or oppression of any group based on race, color, national origin, caste, religion, gender, pregnancy, childbirth, health status, household income, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, disability, age or genetic information.

It also clarifies that the same rules apply “regardless of the age or gender of the student” while providing examples of what is not allowed, including clothing that depicts or encourages the use weapons, alcohol, tobacco or drugs.

Any violations and enforcement of the dress code will continue to be handled in a ‘discreet’ manner, respecting the student and ‘minimizing loss of instructional time’.

“Dress code violations should generally be treated as minor infractions unless they are repeated or egregious in nature (e.g. streaking, hate speech),” the official said. current code said.

However, this can leave a lot of room for interpretation for school staff and administration. Several school board members noted that some language could be included to ensure more standardized interpretation across the school system.

“I know we’re trying to thread a needle here between what kids recognize as appropriate dress and not,” said Springfield District School Board member Laura Jane Cohen.

Also proposed is a change in what happens when there are alleged acts of bullying. The school system is now seeking to require a principal or staff member to notify a parent or guardian of each student involved in an alleged act of bullying within 24 hours of discovering the incident.

The update would also better define that bullying involves a “power imbalance” and what that might look like.

“Examples of power imbalance include, but are not limited to, greater physical strength or height, access to embarrassing information, or greater popularity or social connectedness,” it reads. in the updated definition.

Updated definitions of harassment, hate speech and hazing are also offered, along with potentially tougher penalties. For example, hazing could become a Level 5 offensewhich is the most serious and could lead to the intervention of law enforcement.

Additionally, students who commit a first hate speech offense would be required to participate in a “culturally appropriate intervention.”

FCPS is also fine-tuning its substance abuse management in response to recent incidents. While incidents involving alcohol, marijuana, and inhalants typically result in a two-day suspension, the school principal may decide to impose even more disciplinary action if the conduct “substantially disrupted the curriculum of teaching”. [or] endanger the well-being of others. »

This could mean a referral to the superintendent and a suspension of up to 10 days. There are a number of other changes requested, including rewording and clarity in terms of verbiage, but as Boyd said, these are “relatively minor in nature”.

After next week’s working session, a revised draft should be presented to the school board at the end of the month. The school board is expected to vote on and adopt the updated student rights and responsibilities by the end of June.