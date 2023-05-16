Fashion
FCPS proposes updating dress code and harsher punishment for substance abuse
Fairfax County Public Schools is offering notable updates to their student policies.
AT school council meeting last weekschool officials presented a number of proposed revisions to its Student Rights and Responsibilities manual, including how cases of bullying are handled, what is interpreted as appropriate clothingand the possibility of increased punishment for substance abuse.
FCPS Deputy Superintendent Michelle Boyd’s presentation was kept relatively brief due to a school board business meeting scheduled for next week (May 23), which will likely be devoted to discussing proposed updates to the dress codes, noted Providence District School Board representative Karl Frisch.
Essentially, FCPS is looking to update the verbiage around the dress code, which was last revised. in 2016. The update will not include in pajamas which was originally proposed earlier this year, but has since been reconsidered.
Proposed language includes dress code supporting “equitable access to education” without reinforcing stereotypes or increasing marginalization:
The FCPS Student Dress Code supports equitable access to education and is written in a manner that does not reinforce stereotypes or increase the marginalization or oppression of any group based on race, color, national origin, caste, religion, gender, pregnancy, childbirth, health status, household income, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, disability, age or genetic information.
It also clarifies that the same rules apply “regardless of the age or gender of the student” while providing examples of what is not allowed, including clothing that depicts or encourages the use weapons, alcohol, tobacco or drugs.
Any violations and enforcement of the dress code will continue to be handled in a ‘discreet’ manner, respecting the student and ‘minimizing loss of instructional time’.
“Dress code violations should generally be treated as minor infractions unless they are repeated or egregious in nature (e.g. streaking, hate speech),” the official said. current code said.
However, this can leave a lot of room for interpretation for school staff and administration. Several school board members noted that some language could be included to ensure more standardized interpretation across the school system.
“I know we’re trying to thread a needle here between what kids recognize as appropriate dress and not,” said Springfield District School Board member Laura Jane Cohen.
Also proposed is a change in what happens when there are alleged acts of bullying. The school system is now seeking to require a principal or staff member to notify a parent or guardian of each student involved in an alleged act of bullying within 24 hours of discovering the incident.
The update would also better define that bullying involves a “power imbalance” and what that might look like.
“Examples of power imbalance include, but are not limited to, greater physical strength or height, access to embarrassing information, or greater popularity or social connectedness,” it reads. in the updated definition.
Updated definitions of harassment, hate speech and hazing are also offered, along with potentially tougher penalties. For example, hazing could become a Level 5 offensewhich is the most serious and could lead to the intervention of law enforcement.
Additionally, students who commit a first hate speech offense would be required to participate in a “culturally appropriate intervention.”
FCPS is also fine-tuning its substance abuse management in response to recent incidents. While incidents involving alcohol, marijuana, and inhalants typically result in a two-day suspension, the school principal may decide to impose even more disciplinary action if the conduct “substantially disrupted the curriculum of teaching”. [or] endanger the well-being of others. »
This could mean a referral to the superintendent and a suspension of up to 10 days. There are a number of other changes requested, including rewording and clarity in terms of verbiage, but as Boyd said, these are “relatively minor in nature”.
After next week’s working session, a revised draft should be presented to the school board at the end of the month. The school board is expected to vote on and adopt the updated student rights and responsibilities by the end of June.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ffxnow.com/2023/05/16/fcps-proposes-to-update-dress-code-and-more-severely-punish-substance-misuse/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Four Warriors earn women’s tennis All-Conference honors
- FCPS proposes updating dress code and harsher punishment for substance abuse
- Stock market today: Wall Street plunges as energy and Home Depot stocks weigh
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro will have a bigger screen and periscope camera: Kuo
- Cognitive-behavioral therapy may help people manage persistent symptoms – new study
- Türkiye elections: blaming earthquake victims on social media
- CNN Ratings Crater After Donald Trump Town Hall Broadcast
- British Labor will seek a security and defense treaty with Germany.
- Elon Musk subpoenaed by US Virgin Islands in JPMorgan Chase-Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
- In New Book ‘Quietly Hostile,’ Samantha Irby Forms a Cynical Look InwardExBulletin
- 2024 recruit projected to Michigan football, schedule updates and more
- Ole Agbaje-Williams’ Debut Novel ‘The Three of Us’ : NPR