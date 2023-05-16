Maggie Marilyn Australia Collection Resort 2024





Presented around the Royal Australian Navy Sailing Association’s corrugated iron pavilion in Rushcutters Bay, this show opened with Van Morrison. Guests enjoyed hot, salty fish and chips drizzled with seemingly potent tendrils. Behind us, the sun has sunk into a lazy golden slime behind the Sydney Harbor Bridge: dreamy. The first model wore a white sailing jacket that featured an ersatz Americas Cupesque home sailing club logo on a red striped shirt and cricket sweater. Later, a sheer parka pierced with what looked like fishing line was cut, designer Maggie Hewitt said, from a recycled sail. It rustled as its carrier propelled it under the parasols. Maggie Marylin is a fully traceable, sustainability-focused brand expressed in antipodean and prom athletically healthy prep slang. Riding boots were worn with puffy skirts. Men’s bengal striped shirts and cummerbunds have been remixed into tan mini separates. There was a series of beautifully shaped tops, some with cute heart-shaped cutouts at the spine, worn over faded rough-hem boyfriend jeans and ballet flats. A loose fit in washed navy or white was accompanied by belt detailing, a red plaid work shirt was worn over striped bikini separates, and a few silk dresses, a puffer jacket and shirts in a tea set in Stonewashed porcelain were also in the mix. In a quiet post-show backstage corner (the clubhouse dinghy room), Hewitt said, “It’s really exciting to be able to constantly innovate and work with partners to be able to create a conscious, positive product for the planet, and also gives our customers something new, exciting and playful. The positive novelty she highlighted here was an almost finished tank top in pearly brown sequins. As Qantas flights crossed the faded blue above and the twilight illuminations of the harbors began to light up haphazardly, it was tempting to get lost in the scene.The Hewitts range seemed equally attractive to inhabit.

