Northeastern wins Wayne County Baseball Tournament in dominant fashion

CENTREVILLE, Ind. Finally.

It was the first thing Northeast senior Carson Terrell said after the Knights won the Wayne County tournament for the first time since 2014. They did so in dominant fashion, knocking out Centerville 7- 1 and eliminating Hagerstown 11-1.

Here’s a recap of Saturday’s tournament, which featured three lopsided matches and three masterful throwing performances:

Semi-final 1: Hagerstown DEF. Lincoln 10-0

It was a pitching duel between two sophomores for the first three innings. Hagerstowns Kaagen Kendall hadn’t given up a single hit, and Lincolns Oliver Webb only allowed a triple to Collin Beaty in the second inning.

Round four is where the Tigers’ bats caught fire. Cole Tracy doubled to lead the frame, and Wyatt Burris switched places with him to score the games opener. Burris, Ethan Campbell, Kayne Ervin, Aiden Grover, Ben Williams and Quaid Mull all drove in a run, and before you knew it, Tracy was back at home plate.

That’s how it’s been here for the last 10 games: which round are we going to blow? said Hagerstown head coach Jay Hale. I think they feed off each other. Once we go, they all go. It’s just getting a few guys turned on and letting them feel it.

The next inning, Beaty drove Campbell, Ervin scored on a passed fly ball, and Grover drove Beaty home to extend the lead to 9-0.

Kendall came off the mound after round five and Ervin came in to replace him. Kendall still hadn’t given up a hit at this point, so it was up to Ervin to complete the combined no-hitter. He had no problem with that, striking out all six batters he faced, and the Tigers offense added one more run in the seventh for good measure.

Hale said it didn’t look like a no-hitter because the Golden Eagles constantly had runners on base due to six walks, but he still had a smile on his face as he congratulated Kendall and Ervin after the game.

In fact, I didn’t even know that until maybe round five. I looked up at the dashboard and saw the zero, and I said, what’s that zero for? Hale said. Our pitchers are good at attacking the zone and getting them to put the ball in play so our defense can work.

A good start to the day for the defending champions of the tournament.

Semi-final 2: DEF Northeast. Downtown 7-1

Centervilles Collin Clark drove Colton Rinehart in the top of the first inning to kick off the scoring, but Northeastern responded in the bottom half with three runs all on his own. Judge Hollingsworth brought in Keaton Mikesell, Carson Terrell scored on an error and Trevor Burkhart drove in Blake Waters.

From there, the Knights continued to take advantage of the Bulldogs’ defensive errors. Northeastern had just five hits in the game, as many as Centerville, but the Bulldogs had seven fielding errors that continued to put runners on base. The Knights got their hits when it mattered most.

In the second inning, Kaiden White picked home Mikesell, who reached base on an error. In the fifth, White doubled and then scored on a Terrell single. Hollingsworth then reached base on another error, which also brought Terrell home. In the sixth, Landen Sum hit an error and Mikesell pushed him on another error. Northeastern scored seven runs, but only three of them were earned for the Centervilles pitchers.

The Knights made two errors themselves in the first inning, but they were blocked for the rest of the game, as was White on the mound. White held the Bulldogs scoreless for the final six innings, which propelled Northeastern to victory.

Hitting is contagious, winning is contagious, but throwing has been the only real steady thing all year, Northeastern head coach Dave Baker said.

This set up a rematch of the Knights’ 12-0 win over Hagerstown three days prior.

Championship: Northeast DEF. Hagerstown 11-1

Terrell tripled Mikesell at home in the first inning for Northeasterns first inning, and Burris doubled Williams at home for Hagerstowns answer. After that, it was the Knights bats that exploded. Northeastern scored five runs in the second inning with hits from Burkhart, Logan White, Sum, Mikesell and Terrell.

The Knights started this season with a 6-0 record, but then went on a streak where they went 1-6. Going into the tournament, they were starting to find their stride, winning six of their last seven games. Saturday was all about keeping that momentum going.

It was just a matter of getting our confidence back, Baker said. After the game last Wednesday, I said: Do you believe in yourself now? They said, yes.

Baker told his players before the championship game to get out and play. They were facing the best pitcher in Hagerstown, but it didn’t seem to matter, and the Knights were having a blast.

We had a long period of doing absolutely nothing, but we finally got back together and had fun, Terrell said. That’s what we’re working on, is having fun, and baseball comes with it.

Kaiden White scored two more home runs in the fifth inning and another in the seventh. Sum and Mikesell also each threw a run in the final inning to make it 11-1.

Notice how the Tigers’ score didn’t change. It’s because Logan White wasn’t going to let his twin brother, Kaiden, outshine him. Logan had a nearly identical throwing performance to Kaiden, allowing a run in the first inning before stopping it the rest of the way. Talk about a luxury at the top of your pitching team.

They are amazing, Terrell said. I’m super happy to be in their team and to be able to help them and they can help me succeed. It’s an honor to play with them.

Terrell finished the day tied for the Northeast’s single-season triples record, and Mikesell is now two stolen bases away from breaking the programs career record.

Immediately after taking some team photos with the tournament’s traveling bat, the Knights hopped on the bus and headed home to get ready for the ball. Yeah, Saturday was a good day for the Knights.

