The Drop Tangerine dress is up to 59% off right now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Summer time! If you like warm weather, it’s finally time to shine! Things are heating up, vacations and weekends are in store, and the sun is kissing our skin again. First, we need to do some purchases!

Summer is synonymous with dopamine dressing. The goal is to find bright, bold colors that will make you smile and instantly boost your mood. Of course, we also need to make sure that we buy fabrics that are light, cooling, and non-sticky, keeping things light, flowing, and carefree. We’re not just going to tell you what to look for. were going to show you our number one choice right now, especially while it’s on sale!

This tangerine dress is available in sizes XXS to 3X, and while most sizes are 49% off, the XS is 59% off right now. You get a great deal no matter what because each size is under $35!

This dress is from a collaboration between Amazons The Drop and the influencer Karen Kimball, who is known for her love of bright colors. As she wrote in her Instagram bio, there’s not too much color. We have to agree!

While the bright orange color is the first thing you’ll notice about this dress, we want to point out something you can’t necessarily see just by looking at the photos. This dress is made of 100% viscose, so it will be very breathable and ready to keep you cool. With its super flowy fit and mini length, it’s clearly a great dress for hot, hot, hot days!

This slip dress has a deep V neckline, leading into a delicate tie accent. It also has an elasticated empire waist just at the point of the V. Below, the fabric drapes to form multiple layers of fabulous fluidity for the skirt portion. This dress was seriously made for twirling. The fluttery short sleeves only add to its magic!

Considered this the ultimate summer vacation dress, whether you’re heading to a tropical beach or exploring the Greek islands. Add a straw hat and bag and comfy sandals and you’re set for a day of exploring and tasting the local cuisine. You can also easily throw on a denim jacket and sneakers for going out later in the day, or even just wear it as a cover up over your swimsuit. Going out for a nice dinner? Slip on a pair of heels and your favorite jewelry, and this romantic dress is ready to go!

Not your style? Buy more from The Drop here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check all Amazon Daily Deals for other great finds!

Haven’t finished shopping? Check out more of our favorite finds below: