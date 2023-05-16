Fashion Nova’s racy morning text got Twitter users reacting





Leaving your phone number to a mark at checkout is always a gamble. For one thing, you’ll get the latest news on everything you ordered from wherever you ordered it and maybe 10 or 20% off your next streetwear purchase. Waiting for a gift? Eagerly anticipating something you just feasted on? Bought something expensive but you don’t trust your neighbors (someone is stealing from my door, Kevin, and I know it’s you)? You’re damn right, you’re gonna leave that phone number. On the other hand, sometimes a company goes too far. No, I’m not talking about selling your phone number to scammers and cold calls, I’m talking about waking you up to weird text messages with strong sexual innuendo, like the Fashion Nova shoppers did this morning. The text promised “The GREATEST you’ve ever seen”, followed by the eggplant emoji, some shifty eyes and a wink. We all know the eggplant emoji is the universal language for “dick” and associated with shifty eyes… and a blinking face – look, a lot of emojis translate to “horny sex stuff” and I know the experts in the marketers need to do their job and create interest in their customer base, but there are probably a million other ways to advertise a sale at 50% off. Think of all the people who had to check that half-asleep text. We’re not all morning people, some of us don’t have the mental capacity to hear a joke this early in the morning. As a result, many people took to Twitter this morning to say Fashion Nova went too far. Whether you liked the text or not, we can all agree that Fashion Nova are freaks. In a fun way. Aye fashion nova, take me off the list. And you know what list I’m talking about. — Jas (@JHurleyyyy) May 16, 2023 ngl mode nova Wildin rn — rich rich (@ammonia) May 16, 2023 Fashion nova said it’s the biggest you’ve ever seen — water (@amoryae) May 16, 2023 IDK which takes care of the Fashion Nova texts but they are on a — Dee (@Dee_isTHATdeal) May 16, 2023 Fashion Nova some dirty bitches — BAD (@Red_SupaBad) May 16, 2023 I don’t know why Fashion Nova sent me this! ‘Cause now I’m gonna go order more clothes — #KhloMuva (@cc_chelss) May 16, 2023 every time i get a text from fashion nova i wonder who the person sending it is LMAO samara (@samaraxrachel) May 16, 2023 lol mode nova messages b out of control — (@_delilah97) May 16, 2023 I wrote in nova fashion saying no taller than my man — Becky Jane (@justbecky__) May 16, 2023 Bruh fashion nova is down like wtf — antisocial. (@iamgigi__) May 16, 2023 Why is fashion nova sending me eggplant emojis — Chri$tina (@ChrisMejia) May 16, 2023 Fashion Nova Is Meaningless For This Wicked Text Weird Asses — TRC (@ADORECHAN) May 16, 2023 Fashion Nova is OP. No way they’re sending that. – IG: PaigeLeneigh (@PaigeLeneigh) May 16, 2023 Crazy Fashion Nova is texting my phone about some — Tay (@taylordame_) May 16, 2023

