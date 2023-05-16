Fashion
Nine Columbus Clothing Stores That Are Perfect for a Shopping Spree
Central Ohio has no shortage of indie and local clothing options no matter your age or gender. Our guide includes nine you should know, with information on each shop owner.
Evolverie695 High Street, Worthington
Demographic: women; 3050s
Speciality: ethical and sustainable fashion
Three words: affordable, ethical, inclusive
Where to wear*: In the office, casual Friday, lounging at home, on the town, in the evening, for a special occasion
Demographic: female-presenting; mid-20smid-40s and beyond
Speciality: versatile, casual and contemporary fashion
Three words: timeless, casual, sassy
Where to wear*: In the office, Casual Friday, Lounging at home, In town, Night out
Demographic: men and women; Teensearly 60s (for ready made; custom any age)
Speciality: custom designs and tailoring
Three words: elegant, trendy, stylish
Where to wear*: At the office, Casual Friday, On the town, In the evening, Special occasion, Formal wear
Ladybug772 N. High St., Short North
Demographic: women; mid 20s early 60s
Speciality: bespoke dresses and formal wear
Three words: elegant, unique, timeless
Where to wear*: In the office, casual on Fridays, on the town, in the evening
Leal2128 Arlington Ave, Upper Arlington
Demographic: women; mid 3090s+
Speciality: bespoke dresses and formal wear
Three words: elegant, unique, timeless
Where to wear*: At the office, Casual Friday, Lounging at home, On the town, Going out at night, Special occasion, Formal wear
Rowe688 N. High St., Short North
Demographic: women; mid 20smid 60s
Speciality: elevated essentials and statement pieces
Three words: raised, versatile, timeless
Where to wear*: In the office, casual Friday, lounging at home, on the town, in the evening, for a special occasion
Samson694 N. High St., Short North
Demographic: Men; 90s teens
Speciality: clothing, accessories and grooming for men
Three words: classic, casual, inviting
Where to wear*: At the office, Casual Friday, Lounging at home, On the town, Going out at night, Special occasion, Formal wear
Demographic: men and women; 30smid-50s
Speciality: elevated essentials and unique accent pieces
Three words: classic, effortless, chic
Where to wear*: In the office, Casual Friday, Lounging at home, In town, Night out
Thread1110 Chambers Road, fifth from the northwest
Demographic: women; mid 20s and up
Speciality: exclusive style, but not exclusive
Three words: high, organized, accessible
Where to wear*: In the office, casual Friday, lounging at home, on the town, in the evening, for a special occasion
* In the Office (business casual and professional attire), Casual Friday (casual attire suitable for the office), Lounging at Home (lounging wear and activewear), Around Town (athletic and casual wear), Night Out (club wear or date night), Special Occasion (cocktail and semi-formal attire) and Evening Wear (dresses and suits)
This story is from the Where to Buy Now package in the May 2023 issue of monthly columbus.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbusmonthly.com/story/lifestyle/features/2023/05/16/columbus-shopping-guide-details-on-nine-columbus-apparel-stores-for-your-next-shopping-spree/70222085007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan summoned to face Pakistan’s anti-corruption commission
- E Jean Carroll’s lawyer says she could sue Donald Trump again after winning his first trial
- PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-24
- Dollar Drifts Higher as US Debt Ceiling Takes Spotlight
- Tom Hanks Says AI Could Keep Him Alive in Hollywood Until ‘Kingdom Comes’
- Tall tales of county crickets offer something IPL just can’t match | Cricket
- Guardtech Showcases Cleanroom Products at Med-Tech Innovation Expo
- The Secret Service is investigating a break-in at the home of a senior Biden administration official
- A displaced Turkish family in Gaziantep talks about the run-off | Türkiye and Syria earthquake news
- Erdogan sniffs victory as Turkey’s presidential election rolls into second round
- Patients reunite with doctors who saved their lives on Trauma Survivor Day at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Final Don Sanders Cup cancelled