UConn men’s basketball to begin multi-year series with Gonzaga





The Elite Eight was so fun that UConn and Gonzaga men’s basketball would take it over. Initiated in college basketball Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that the programs plan to begin a multi-year series next season. Rothstein reported that the series will debut at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle next season and there will be a rematch at Madison Square Garden in the 2024-25 season. Official dates and times are yet to be determined, according to Rothstein. The 2023-24 UConns non-conference schedule continues to go from strength to strength as the defending national champions add the Bulldogs to a roster of opponents that includes Kansas in the Big East-Big 12 battle on the road and North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies will also be in New York for two games in the Empire Classic at MSG, which includes Indiana, Texas and Louisville. UConn has faced Gonzaga six times in program history and holds a 4-2 series advantage. The Huskies won their final game in dominant fashion, 82-54, to cut the nets in Las Vegas before heading to the Final Four and ultimately winning the program’s fifth national championship and first under head coach Dan. Hurley. Neither of this game’s headliners, Adama Sanogo or Drew Timme, will be in next season’s potential game, as both are in the NBA Draft Combine and have each said they won’t return. Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, who hit a half court in the final seconds to beat UCLA in the Sweet 16, and Malachi Smith have each officially declared themselves for the NBA Draft and several other Bulldogs have entered the transfer gate. Former Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard was traded to Mark Few’s team in April along with Wyoming’s Graham Ike. UConn is awaiting decisions from Andre Jackson Jr. and Tristen Newton, both of whom declared themselves for the NBA draft while maintaining their college eligibility. Jackson is participating in the NBA Draft Combine with Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins. Newton was invited to G League Elite Camp but did not receive an NBA Draft Combine invite.

