Fashion show in Tribeca attempts to capture ‘Jewish uniform’

(New York Jewish Week) Hip-hop music blasted through the speakers as a dozen models strutted along a makeshift runway. Some of them wore cream knit loungewear, while others wore modest but elegant dresses accessorized with silk scarves.
The models, many of whom were volunteer students from Chelseas Fashion Institute of Technology, wore the Jewish uniform, at least as defined by the spirit of Havurah, a New York-based cohort of self-proclaimed (religiously observant) frums in their twenties. aspiring to create a revival of Jewish art. In addition to the fashion show, Havurah has hosted readings, Torah studies and concerts, and the group recently launched Verklempt!, a Jewish literary magazine.
Last Thursday night, The Jewish Uniform spotlighted 13 Jewish designers whose experience levels ranged from hobbyists to well-established brands like Batsheva, whose iconic modest dresses and ultra-feminine womenswear caused a stir in 2016. Directed by Havurah co-founders Daniella Messer and Eitan Gutenmacher, both 20-year-old New York University students, the shows’ looks were curated by Ashley Finkel, 26-year-old e-commerce coordinator at La Perla and styled and brought to life by 26-year-old Lily Paige Sausen, who runs an online vintage store.
Havurah’s motive is to create Jewish art and to understand the intersection of art and Judaism. The fashion show, in particular, was meant to celebrate and explore what makes an outfit Jewish at least through an observant lens.
The show’s intent was to use fashion as a way to bring together a community of creatives in New York, Finkel told New York Jewish Week. Were very happy with how the evening turned out.
About 120 people attended the show, which took place in the outdoor space below the bulbous curve of the architecturally unique Tribeca Synagogue (49 White St.), an Orthodox congregation. The downtown area is now known for its trendy lofts, but it was once a center of the textile industries and cotton trade in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
I thought it was really cool to be able to show my looks in a Jewish show, said Yarden Sopher-Harelick, a 24-year-old designer and FIT graduate who had three outfits in the show, including a blazer dress in bubble. envelope and a seat belt.
Batsheva Hay, the Orthodox designer who runs the eponymous brand, donated four dresses to the show, although she was unable to attend herself.
Each Jewish uniform runway look had a tongue-in-cheek title and description that was presented in an accompanying program for the show, allowing the creative directors to build on their thesis of what makes an outfit Jewish and to stand out. make fun of Jewish customs. Also. Take the Yenta, who wears a white blouse, pearls and a long black skirt: she frequents the shul for one purpose only: tea. It’s hot, just like her outfit, the program said.
The Shabbat Snoozer, a loose, comfy, matching set in navy, has been described as the classic combination of a food coma and a few hours to spare before Havdalahwhile the Cholov Yisroelnik, described as the kosher version of a milkmaid, consisted of a headscarf, pink gingham skirt and white top, with the model wearing a milk carton instead of a clutch .
For first-time model Tara Dietzel, an 18-year-old freshman at FIT, walking the show and seeing clothes designed by Jewish designers was a way for her to imagine how she might combine her Judaism, her love of modeling and her career goal of becoming a fashion designer.
It was so much fun and a great first step to figuring out how I can accomplish all of these dreams at once,” Dietzler told New York Jewish Week after the show.
Among the guests were many of the designers’ friends and family, who cheered enthusiastically as their designs paraded down the runway. After the presentation, everyone gathered over a glass of wine and seltzer water. Designers posed with their looks and models walked through the crowd to show off the texture and details of their garments up close.
At the event, Elke Reva Sudina Brooklyn-based designer and painter, launched The Crown Collection, a limited collection of silk scarves. Almost a decade ago, Sudin ran an organization with a similar mission in Havurah called Jewish Art Now before founding Drawing Booth, a non-Jewish art vendor where artists draw live guests at events. Scarves are her first foray into fashion.
Sudin said designing headscarves, a popular item among Orthodox women, most of whom cover their hair after marriage in accordance with Jewish law, was a way for her to explore her own Jewish identity and spirituality by as a married Orthodox Jewish woman. She discovered Havurah through a mutual artist friend.
I’ve been out of the Jewish world for a while now and appreciate that there’s a Jewish space I can turn to to launch my scarves, which is kind of my throwback to Jewish art while stepping into the fashion world, said Sudin, 35. New York Jewish Week. My designs and Havurah have the same intention, which is to be inclusive and create something not only beautiful, but meaningful for the Jewish community.
