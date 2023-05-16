Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See All The Looks





As the 76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off, some of the world’s biggest stars hit the red carpet for the premiere of the festival’s opening film, ‘Jeanne du Barry’. With Johnny Depp, “Jeanne du Barry” follows the relationship of a young worker with King Louis XV. The film was criticized for opening the festival, as it marks Depp’s return to acting after winning a libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Director and co-star Mawenn has also been the subject of controversy, as she admitted to spitting on a French journalist in February. Depp and Mawenn were on hand for the film’s premiere, and other stars including Uma Thurman, Helen Mirren, Elle Fanning and John C. Reilly also stepped out in their best looks. Check out all the fashion from the Cannes Film Festival opening night below. Mawenn, Johnny Depp and Pierre Richard Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Maïwenn, Johnny Depp and Pierre Richard at the red carpet for the screening and opening ceremony of “Jeanne du Barry” at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Uma Thurman Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Uma Thurman at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Helen Mirren Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Helen Mirren at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

John C. Reilly Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety John C. Reilly at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Elle Fanning Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Elle Fanning at the red carpet for the screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Paul Dano, Denis Mnochet, Brie Larson and Ruben Stlund Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Cannes Jury members Paul Dano, Denis Ménochet, Brie Larson and Ruben Östlund at the red carpet for the screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Naomi Campbell Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Naomi Campbell at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Lady Victoria Hervey Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Lady Victoria Hervey at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Alessandra Ambrosio Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Alessandra Ambrosio at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Fan Bingbing Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Fan Bingbing at the red carpet for the screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Pom Klementieff Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Pom Klementieff at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Esha Gupta Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Esha Gupta at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Guan Xiaotong Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Guan Xiaotong at the red carpet for the screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Catherine Deneuve Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Catherine Deneuve at the red carpet for the screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Johnny Depp Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Johnny Depp at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Carys Zeta, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Carys Zeta, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Cast and crew of “Jeanne du Barry” Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Mawenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud at the red carpet for the screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Mads Mikkelsen and Hanne Jacobsen Image Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Mads Mikkelsen and Hanne Jacobsen at the red carpet screening and opening ceremony of ‘Jeanne du Barry’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

