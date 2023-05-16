7 casual dresses under $50 at Nordstrom Rack that are light, airy, and perfect for the hot days ahead

I work from home, so my standard everyday outfit is leggings and a tank top. However, when the temperatures start to rise, I’m ready to ditch my stretchy pants for something a little cooler, like a casual cotton dress. Dresses can be as comfortable as spandex, if not more. However, my everyday look doesn’t have to be too formal or expensive. You can find incredibly cute yet comfortable casual dresses under $50 at Nordstrom Rack.

The Nordstrom Rack website even has a section for dresses under $50, and you can filter them by material, length and more. If you’re looking for a simple cotton tank dress or a t-shirt dress, you can find one for around $20. However, if you want a dress between t-shirt style and cocktail attire, like a cute tiered maxi that you can wear with flip flops to lunch or dinner, the retailer has that too.

Take a look below at seven great casual dresses under $50 at Nordstrom Rack that you can wear just about anywhere, anytime.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

If we’re being honest with ourselves, this dress lacks shape. However, it does not lack style. The straight style maxi dress features ruffled straps, ruffled skirt and crinkle cotton fabric. It’s perfect for those days when you want to wear a baggy tee and shorts, but also dress up a bit more. (PS: It is available in six colors.)

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

This dress is casual in that you can wear it during the day, but it can also look great with a little heel at night. The 100% cotton dress has a pretty light blue print, a smocked waist and a flounced skirt. Plus, it’s currently 71% off.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

This sporty casual dress is perfect for warm days when you know you’re going to be on the move. Its light and efficient fabric does not leave traces of perspiration and you can bend it on the sides to shorten or lengthen it. It is also available in black.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

This cotton and linen mini dress features a tropical floral print that you can wear all summer long. Wear it with heels like the Nordstrom Rack model or with flip flops or sneakers.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

This maxi dress is like a long racerback tank top, and it’s casual enough to wear every day. Wear it with trainers and a shoulder bag for running errands or embellished sandals for lunch with friends. Choose from five colors, including this olive green.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

This t-shirt dress is effortlessly cool and comes in six neutral colors. Wear it alone, over a swimsuit or under a denim jacket, it’s so versatile.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Look like a beach goddess in this cotton crinkle wrap dress. It has adjustable straps for a better fit and comes in three colors. Wear it to the beach or the pool, or pair it with gold jewelry and sandals to wear around town.

