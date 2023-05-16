Kentucky teacher suspended after allowing student to dress in KKK for extra credit





A Kentucky middle school professor has been suspended after approving a student’s request to dress up as the Ku Klux Klan’s first grand wizard for extra credit. The Southern Middle School teacher reportedly approved of the eighth-grader’s plan to portray Nathan Bedford Forrest — a Confederate soldier and the KKK’s first grand wizard — by dressing in a full Klansman hood and robe, according to LEX 18. Video of the student wearing the robe and balaclava inside a school bus and in the classroom sparked outrage over the weekend and parents called for the teacher to be fired. The instructor has not yet been identified “This teacher should be ashamed of herself, said Jane Leclercq, the grandmother of one of the college students, to the local media. Why would a teacher really approve of something like that? I don’t understand, I’m indignant, it’s ridiculous. Whit Whitaker, the head of the local NAACP, condemned the teacher’s decision and called on students to undergo sensitivity training to avoid future incidents. “My first reaction was outrage, but it’s happened so many times. I think people are becoming insensitive,” he told WYMT. “They want to apologize later instead of the stop before the fire gets out of control.” <br />





An eighth grade student at Southern Middle School in Kentucky wore a KKK outfit to school approved by his teacher. A student video shows the outfit on the bus. The outfit was part of an additional mission. Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson confirmed the district received information Monday about the incident, resulting in the teacher’s suspension. The district also reported it to the Professional Education Standards Council. Richardson said in a statement: “I am extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident. I am deeply sorry for this situation and am taking immediate action to resolve this issue. The superintendent added that while the student would not be disciplined because he had the teacher’s approval, staff members would sit down with the student to explain why the decision to the teacher was wrong.





Pulaski County School District officials said the teacher who approved the costume has been suspended. Despite public outrage over the incident, one of the Southern Middle School students who shared the TikTok video of the outfit on the bus claimed the teacher and student did nothing wrong . Jaxson Clark, a fellow eighth grader, said there was nothing racist about the incident, noting the teacher took the costume off until it was class time. He came Friday morning trying to wear it to school, so she took it from him and told him he could wear it during homework and she would give it back to him at the end of the day, said Jason. There’s no reason to be offended by that, the classmate said of the costume. You can’t be mad at a school assignment that teaches history, you have to learn history to make sure you don’t do it again.

