They Dressed How They Could Because No Brand Wanted To: The Complex Relationship Between Hip-Hop And Designer Clothes | Culture

In 2018, when then-Gucci designer Alessandro Michele was inspired by a bomber jacket designed by Dapper Dan a decade earlier, social media users rescued the African-American tailor from oblivion. Gucci decided to collaborate with him and reopen his Harlem workshop 25 years after the police closed it for intellectual property infringement, because Dan, since 1982, had made his fortune by copying famous logos and stamping them on jackets and pants worn by Nas, Missy Elliot, Salt-N-Pepa and other big names in 80s and 90s hip-hop. I don’t dictate fashion. I translate culture, said Dan.

Salt-N-Pepa dressed by Dapper Dan in 1987.

Hip-hop culture, from music to fashion, is all about creating something new by sampling or customizing something that already exists. And, according to journalist Elena Romero, co-author of the book Fresh, Fly and Fabulous: 50 years of hip-hop style, while not all of these people were received in the luxury of Fifth Avenue, he treated them like luxury customers in his studio. Until late in the 1990s, rappers dressed as they could because no brand wanted to. The phrase shopping in black, which referred to the surveillance they faced in stores, was very real. Black customers were excluded because of the way they dressed, she said. Once many of these artists had already become famous, even among white audiences, they continued to wear Dans designs.

Queen Latifah, photographed by Jesse Frohman in 1990.

In 2018, the same year Gucci hired Dan, Ralph Lauren released the Stadium collection, a sportswear capsule that paradoxically resembled the outfits worn in the early 1990s by the Lo Lifes, a group of Latinos and African Americans from Crown Heights. , Brooklyn, who were famous for buying (or stealing) Ralph Lauren clothes and customizing them. The Ralph Lauren brand, although founded in the Bronx, represented the opposite. It communicated a privileged lifestyle at a time when Wall Street yuppies collected brands with multiple zeros. Until the appearance of the Lo Lifes.

A necklace from the Chanel Spring/Summer 1991 collection. Eileen Costa

Dapper Dan and the Lo Lifes illustrated how hip-hop transcended the stereotype of logomania: it was not about buying certain brands, but about subverting their symbolic power by personalizing and rigging them. Timberland boots and Kangol hats rubbed shoulders with clothing (balaclavas, baggy pants, slip-on shoes) that evoked prison uniforms and vandalism. But the overall influence of aesthetics has come full circle. Sportswear brands quickly realized the value of rap among new generations, as evidenced by the Adidas and Run DMC collaboration of 1986. But luxury designers whose name is checked in rap songs continued to spin the back to gender, until they have no choice but to pay homage to it. As Romero points out, however, the complex idiosyncrasy of the hip-hop aesthetic and its evolution are still placed under a fictional umbrella called urban fashion.

Missy Elliott by Christian Witkin in 1998.

2023 marks 50 years since the 1973 Bronx house party where rap was born spontaneously (the DJ, Kool Herc, scratched records and started reciting the names of guests to liven things up). The first major museum dedicated to rap will soon open. And a rapper, Pharrell, became the first musician to be hired as a creative director at a major French luxury house (Louis Vuitton). It is now worth recalling the industry’s complex relationship with perhaps the most influential street subculture in the world.

The Fugees in 1993.

History hasn’t done a great job of recognizing hip-hop’s weight in culture, fashion and art, acknowledges Amanda Hajjar, curator of the Conscious, Unconscious exhibition, celebrating the rap of half a century of life, at Fotografiska in New York. Hajjar points to the early 1990s as the turning point for hip hop to become a phenomenon beyond American shores, thanks to the rise of MTV. It was then, in 1991, that Lagerfeld at Chanel, the epitome of French refinement, dressed the models in ostentatious jewelry with the brand name carved on a nameplate. In 1996, Gianni Versace invited Tupac Shakur, the new style icon, to an exclusive party celebrating his men’s collection, also inspired by gangsta style, and the same year Tommy Hilfiger hired Aaliyah for a global campaign.

The Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 show. Philippe Fior

Fashion was surprised by the popularity of rap. In fact, many brands were already born (Cross Colours, Karl Kani, Ecko), which despite millions had no place in the media or traditional stores, perhaps because of who bought them and who designed them , says Romero. Hundreds of thousands of young people bought the brands created or worn by their idols, but it wasn’t until 2004 that a black man won a CFDA, the Council of American Designers’ award. He went to Puff Daddy for his brand, Sean John, which had been grossing millions for a decade. It has never been won by a woman of African descent. And behind the influential costume style popularized by Daddy was his partner at the time, Misa Hylton, one of the most powerful stylists on the women’s scene, who worked with artists from Mary J. Blige to Lil Kim.

They were among the first figures to reverse the stereotype of the woman in the scene, until then objectified in innumerable music videos. Another woman, June Ambrose, was responsible for rebranding artists including Jay Z and Pharrell, who in the book Fresh, Fly and Fabulous is described as the turning point of the new hip-hop fashion, softer, more ironic and deconstructed. After 30 years in the industry, Ambrose became Puma’s Creative Director in 2022.

