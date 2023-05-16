These gentlemen riders favor vintage motorcycles and classic outfits; organize a charity race





Johan Amy with his 2016 Triumph. [Courtesy] By Judy Wilson | Associate Editor Deerfield Beach – Distinguished Gentlemen who Ride has chosen a suitable location for its annual charity ride. They’ll bring their dapper dress and vintage motorcycles to this city’s historic banyan on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This will be the first leg of the journey. Other stops include Dangerous Minds in Pompano Beach, the Bohemian Latin Grill on Commercial Boulevard, and The 4:30 Boardroom Bar in Oakland Park. The cause is men’s mental health and prostate cancer. Since the rides were launched worldwide in 2016, $3.75 million has been raised for these two serious illnesses. Runners from nearly 100 countries, from Algeria to Estonia via Liechtenstein, Uruguay and Wales, take part. Johan Amy organizes the Fort Lauderdale ride. A resident of Deerfield Beach, he restores bicycles in a warehouse near Dixie Highway and 10 Street. His day job is at the Pompano Beach Municipal Airport where he is a mechanic. He expects about 80 cyclists and their vintage and modern classic bikes to gather under the banyan tree on the grounds of the Butler House, 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd. Despite the strong heat announced, the runners will be dressed for dinner: shirts and ties, jackets, vests, suspenders. They welcome other cycling enthusiasts. A lot of vintage bikes are actually new bikes made to look old, Amy said. This way, riders benefit from reliable motors as well as classic styles. His own bike is a 2016 Triumph, restored like the one Steve McQueen rode in The Great Escape. Amy hid the new parts with the original ones. He installed carburettors like the original Triumphs to hide the modern fuel injectors that actually run the bike. Part of the fun of going vintage is finding the parts — from around the world — that restore bikes to classics, he said. His streamlined black and silver Triumph is capable of 160 miles per hour, but he sticks to speed limits. To ride safely, you have to be smart, Amy said. Drivers are trained to watch out for cars, not bikes, and knowing this increases awareness among riders. At 35, Amy is a fan of all things vintage. He prefers classic cars, old movies, WWII history. So the 100-year-old Butler House and the huge banyan tree, also believed to be a century old, caught his eye as a good place to start the annual charity run. He says the warm welcome he received from TJ Eagan, president of the Deerfield Beach Historical Society, was the highlight of planning the ride. He also organizes monthly rides which always end at the conference room, owned by his friend Dave Farber. It’s no surprise that it also sports a vintage atmosphere and classic cars are often in the parking lot. After the Deerfield Beach stop, the motorcade will turn onto A1A and head south to Northeast 14 Street at Pompano Beach and Dangerous Minds. Usually a few off-duty cops are among the runners.

