Sizing a Charitable Deduction for Clothing: When is an Appraisal Required?





If you’re cleaning out your closet, you might come across clothes in pristine condition that you no longer wear or have never worn. You can donate these clothes to charity and claim a deduction on your personal return if you itemize. However, as a new case shows, Low, TB Memo 2023-41, 03/27/23you must obtain an independent appraisal if the total value of your donations exceeds an annual threshold. Background: The tax rules for deducting monetary or cash equivalent donations are relatively straightforward. The deductible amount is usually equal to the amount you donated during the period. But things get a bit more complicated if you donate property to charity. If the property has appreciated in value, you can deduct the current fair market value of the property if you have owned it for more than a year. Otherwise, the amount of the deduction is generally limited to your original cost of the property.

It’s a different story for goods that have depreciated in value like most clothes. In this case, your deduction is based on the fair market value of the property if it is in good condition. The IRS does not specify amounts, so you can rely on guidelines provided by organizations such as Goodwill and the Salvation Army. Make sure all contributions are documented and get itemized receipts. For any charitable contribution of property exceeding $500, you must enclose with your income tax return for the year in which the deduction is claimed a description of the property contributed. If the property is valued at more than $5,000, you must also obtain an independent appraisal and attach it to your return, The facts of the new case: In 2017, the taxpayer, a resident of North Carolina, donated men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing and miscellaneous non-clothing items to Goodwill and the Salvation Army. He made 173 separate trips to Goodwill and the Salvation Army, often multiple times on the same day to avoid, he says, the need to have the items appraised. For each trip, a Goodwill or Salvation Army employee gave the taxpayer a donation receipt. He, in turn, filled out each one, listing the donated items and their fair market value. Goodwill receipts reflect donated items totaling $18,837, consisting of clothing totaling $13,852 and other household items. Salvation Army receipts reflect donated items totaling $11,779, including clothing totaling $11,594 and a handful of household items. The total deduction for clothing alone in 2017 was $25,651. The taxpayer attached two Form 8283s to his return, but did not obtain a written assessment. He claimed he didn’t need it because he hadn’t donated any items worth more than $5,000. But the Tax Court said that all similar donated goods must be grouped together for this purpose. Since the taxpayer donated more than $5,000 in clothing to both charities, a qualified appraisal is required. Result: The taxpayer’s total deduction for the property was disallowed. Moral of the story: Scrupulously follow the rules for justifying charitable donations. A deduction worth thousands of taxpayer dollars could be at stake.

