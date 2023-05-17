Fashion
Anne Hathaway shines in a gold and silver hooded Versace dress to attend the Bulgari jewelry show in Venice
Fellow ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended the fashion show for the jewelry collection, which paid homage to the company’s roots.
Anne Hathaway is no stranger to glamour.
The actress and Bulgari The ambassador was pictured at the Bulgari jewelry show in Venice, Italy, where the brand unveiled its Mediterranea fine jewelry collection on Tuesday.
For the event, Hathaway, 40, waltzed into the exclusive event in a gold design by Atelier Versace by Donatella Versace se.
The blindingly beautiful robe started at the top of her head with a golden hood. The plunging neckline revealed a stunning diamond necklace with large pink gemstones. The ombre dress goes from gold to gorgeous silver.
Hathaway teamed the garment with shiny silver wedge heels, bracelets on each of her wrists and a few rings for some extra bling. The bustle The actress completed the high fashion ensemble with a small black and gold handbag and soft glam makeup.
At the event, Hathaway mixed with other brand ambassadors Zendaya And Priyanka Chopra Jonaswho dazzled in their own Bulgari jewelry.
Hathaway’s Versace dress is her latest brand look after become the face of their icon collection.
After modeling the bold, form-fitting new designs that included a sculpted strapless corset, a black leather “buttersweet” blazer, the Grain de Poudre “DV” fitted black pantsuit and black jersey dress with Medusa ’95 medallion detailing on the straps Hathaway sported another one of Versace’s creations at the Met Gala.
“I just do what Donatella [Versace] told me to do, with much gratitude. She sent me a sketch for it and I was just like, “Well, okay.” I have to say that I work with a great team. My stylist Erin Walsh always sets everything up, so she’s really the one doing the collaboration. I’m just a lucky girl” Hathaway said vogue on the carpet.
The main star of Hathaway’s Met Gala outfit was a white tweed dress with a curvaceous slit pieced with beaded gold safety pins. It was also made with camellia-shaped cups inspired by Chanel’s signature flower. She paired the textured number with a matching jacket (worn casually over her shoulder), cuffs and Bulgari jewelry.
In the end, she described her ensemble as a “marriage between Versace and Chanel.”
Read the original article at People.
|
