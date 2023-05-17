Shein Teams Up With Queen Of Raw To Save DeadStock From The Fashion Industry

Shein has partnered with Queen of Raw to save animal corpses through circular economy technology. Courtesy of Shein

Japanese fast fashion brand Shein has been making a strong impression in the United States for a short time. The retailer has been exposed for its insensitivity to minorities. He is an equal opportunity violator, selling Islamic prayer rugs to use as decorative rugs and creating a swastika-shaped necklace.

Accustomed to controversy, Shein has also been accused of stealing designs from small independent labels and making shoddy copies for a fraction of the price.

It came as a surprise then, when Shein announced her ambition to become a world leader in rescuing dead animals from the fashion industry through circular technology in partnership with Queen of Raw.

Shein takes advantage of Queen of Raw’s scientific software, Materia MX

MX

, to support a commitment to full circularity by 2050, as part of its evoluShein roadmap. Materia MX specializes in solving supply chain excess inventory issues for Fortune 500 companies.

By reallocating excess inventory from other brands, Shein will avoid consuming new textile resources, creating a model for alternative business models that leverage circularity to mitigate textile waste and reduce the use of new raw materials.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Caitrin Watson, director of sustainability at Sheins, told me that her role in integrating the company focused on developing sustainable products. We were taking a deeper look at preferred products and materials, she said. Most brands make assumptions when ordering gear. Designers and brands end up with a lot of surplus fabrics. How much is it costing the industry? The whole supply chain is wasted if the material has no life as a wearable product.

Shein uses algorithms to produce what customers want, Watson said. We do small-batch production, she explained. We have many storage units, but we only manufacture very few units per sku. Were very targeted and actually only produced the number needed.

Asked about criticism of Shein’s business practices, Watson said: This is completely new. Every type of business should strive to be as sustainable as possible. The thing is, Shein listens to customers. Shein is a 10-year-old early-stage startup. We were really taking the next step and looking long term into the future.

The sustainability strategy was just launched recently, very publicly, Watson said. Used better materials and cared for people in the supply chain. This partnership is part of our broader sustainability journey. We don’t shy away from the fact that we were new to the sustainability journey. Let’s accelerate sustainable innovation.

Stephanie Benedetto, CEO of Queen of Raw, said, “I have always respected Caitrin’s work. Queen of Raw is about being able to accelerate the sustainability efforts of one of the world’s largest fashion retailers. Shein has access to dead animals and was able to help them measure and report on their good work.

Shein has the opportunity to be a very active buying partner. For the hookup to work, designers and brands need to know that someone is ready to buy the hardware. It’s good for the environment, Benedetto said. I am delighted to see the success so far.

Queen of Raw’s impact measurement algorithms were developed with support from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Solve Innovation Future. Solve diverted 1 million yards of fabric from excess inventory, which would put Shein on a path to becoming one of the world leaders in reusing dead materials, helping to conserve water and preventing the creation of dioxide equivalents of carbon that would have been generated by conventional production. methods.

It’s always better to use trash, Benedetto said. There are many reasons why the product becomes dead stock. If a brand sells to a third-party retailer like Nordstrom

JWN

sometimes orders don’t arrive and the brand may not be able to get out of the fabric order.

We’ve quietly launched a few styles as part of our regular collection, Benedetto said. We received five star reviews. There was a little line saying, This was made from rescued dead animals., We’ll be launching another collection later this month. This will be our collection of favorite products.

Because Shein only sells online and doesn’t operate any physical retail stores, it can be very flexible, Watson said. Making fabric is not an exact science. Waste is integrated into the way companies produce fashion.

Automation of Sheins supply chain workflow through software enables verification of unused materials that meet both Sheins sourcing requirements and Materia MX dead stock standard. These materials are then made available to Shein designers to be incorporated into products sold on the Shein platform.

The Materia MX platform also enables Shein to track and report data according to scientific standards. A newly established sustainability roadmap by Shein, evoluShein has a framework consisting of three key pillars: equitable empowerment, collective resilience and lean innovation and builds on and further guides the company on its sustainability journey by addressing social challenges. and environmental challenges facing fashion. the industry today.

This includes programs addressing topics such as responsible sourcing, decarbonization, resource efficiency, building circular systems, and accelerating sustainable solutions. evoluShein sets a new level of ambition and accountability for the business and will help drive ongoing efforts to scale Shein’s business for the future while creating a baseline against which to measure progress, the retailer said. .