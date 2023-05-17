Hill House Homes’ Newest Dresses Are Summer 2023 Must-Haves





When Hill House Home announces an upcoming collection to its avid followers, founder and CEO Nell Diamond says Instagram comments are more like a group chat of the type where per-second ping notifications and heart-shaped emojis are sent with abandon. This year arriving at noon today, nearly crashed the so-called group chat with excitement during its initial reveal. Refreshed dress silhouettes, like the Seraphine dress ($225), combine Hill Houses signature smocks with raised prints. Hill House Another new Hill House Home style, the semi-transparent Enzo dress ($195) Hill House With over 50 pieces including 18 new dresses, Hill House Homes’ summer range is the biggest collection the brand has ever released. A matching photoshoot in a sprawling oceanfront Palm Beach estate sets the Slim Aarons tone for the range of matching sets, camos and dresses of all lengths. They are clothes for a luxury summer in the highest form, without losing the brand’s characteristic wearability. More from Harper’s BAZAAR play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play The reaction of the group discussions? Too much to deal with, replied one buyer. A few of our new favorite dresses Hill House Home Anjuli Dress Credit: Hill House Home Dress Hill House Home Enzo Credit: Hill House Home Hill House Home Thea Dress Credit: Hill House Home Hill House Home Polka Dot Dress Credit: Hill House Home Dress Hill House Home Samara Credit: Hill House Home Hill House Home Seraphina Dress Credit: Hill House Home Ruffles, ruffles and floral prints from previous Hill House Home collections are all present and were trimmings for a Cape Cod summer, with a coordinating fabric-lined basket bag. Devoted shoppers will notice that the collection explores an aesthetic that feels entirely new to the brand (even though existing clients have already styled their dresses in the same way). Black jersey dresses, from a sleeveless mini to an off-the-shoulder maxi, will appeal to nap-dress curious minimalists. Eyelet crop top and shorts separate in a poppy red and midi dresses with a ruffled drop waist have a quintessentially European vacation vibe. Sexy semi-sheer knit cropped dresses and cardigans could become the unofficial fabric for summer bachelorette parties. Design-wise, it feels like Hill House Home is in its era of abundance and that’s intentional. The collection includes bestsellers like the Ellie Nap Dress ($150) in a summery striped print. Hill House Over the years, we coined the term Nap Dress Summer and continued to release bigger drops every year, so this collection being our biggest ever really came naturally,” says Diamond. [W]hen we’ve tested new silhouettes and fabrics in the past, they’ve been very well received, so we’ve had the confidence and learnings to do even more. Growth is also a general theme at Hill House these days. The brand is set to open a store in Charleston, SC later this summer, its fourth location; it is also launching dedicated operations in the United Kingdom. Beyond business metrics like stores opened and dresses sold, the expansion far beyond core nap dress styles has special significance for the brand. The Hill Houses universe was always meant to be larger than the pastoral vibes associated with its early nap robes; this collection confirms it. Personally, I’ve always resisted being one thing, even in the way I dress, says Diamond. Sometimes I want an over the top moment of pink tulle and sequins, and other times I’m thrilled to channel my inner Morticia Addams in black and a great pair of sunglasses. No style represents Hill House, in the same way that there is no specific Hill House girl; there is room for everyone at the table. Today’s summer collection is the brands best offering to accommodate every aesthetic in the nap dress multiverse. That doesn’t necessarily make it easy to fill a cart when collection arrives in a few hours. As one of the dedicated label fans said in the launch sheet comments, how are we supposed to choose[?] Discover the entire summer collection exclusively on in-store and online, at noon EST today. Harper’s Bazaar Harpers Bazaar Lettermark Logo Fashion Business Editor Halie LeSavage is the fashion business editor at Harper’s Bazaar. His style reporting covers everything from reviewing the best designer products to profiling emerging brands and designers. Previously, she was the founding retail editor at Morning infusion and fashion associate at Charm.

