Fashion
Influencers Prove Modesty and Fashion Go Together at Australian Fashion Week
Growing up, Asia Hassan could never have imagined setting a milestone for modest fashion in Australia.
The Melbourne-based designer felt overwhelmed with support after staging the modest first show on the opening day of Australian Fashion Week at Sydney’s Carriageworks.
“Not in a million years, I thought that would happen,” she told ABC News.
“It wasn’t even a dream. It wasn’t even a realistic idea.”
Modest fashion is a term adopted online to refer to dressing in style while covering up, especially for religious and cultural reasons.
Anything can be worn as long as it doesn’t show skin or reveal too much of a figure.
When modest fashion comes to mind, it can prompt assumptions of reserve and limitation.
However, Ms. Hassan doesn’t see this as a restriction, but rather as a motivation to express herself more creatively through her clothes.
“[It’s] the freedom to wear whatever you want, whether you’re Muslim or not, she says.
Ms Hassan named her 2023 collection “Liberty” to recognize how empowering modest fashion can be for her.
“I think you can do whatever you want. The sky’s the limit,” she said.
Shop for more mainstream modest clothing
Born in Somalia during the civil war, Ms Hassan started sewing her own clothes after the only options on the market to help conceal herself were “grandmother’s shops” or tailors.
These days, retailers understand the demand and some are even releasing Ramadan collections.
“A lot of big brands are also waking up to the idea. I think they’re realizing there’s an audience that they’ve been ignoring,” she said.
Fashion entrepreneur Shereen Kassir attended the presentation of Ms Hassan’s Asiyam collection on Monday and felt touched by the spectacle.
“We would like to be modest and be fashionable,” she said. “The rise of modest fashion allows us both to stick to our values but also to be stylish.”
She said the portrayal helps her feel seen amid the misconceptions that modest fashion is not a choice for her.
“I think it’s amazing that more and more brands are getting into modest fashion.”
Content creators as modest fashion inspiration
Style aficionados are demonstrating online that modest clothing doesn’t need to be offbeat and instead is leading the way as part of a growing global movement.
“I [didn’t] really seeing someone like me, dressed the way I wanted,” influencer Basra Ajeh told ABC News.
“Even now, when I go shopping, it’s always hard to find clothes that I still have to layer and make it work for me.”
The lack of role models has driven the digital designer to elevate her own wardrobe and finds joy in being an inspiration to others.
Ms. Ajeh uses color, print and texture to create her unique looks, paired with eye-catching accessories.
“I like that everyone is individualistic and has their own little way of dressing,” Ms Ajeh said.
“A lot of people might think modest fashion is boring or bland, but I don’t think that’s true at all.”
