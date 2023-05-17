Meghan Markle wears a gold dress for the Women of Vision gala alongside Prince Harry and Doria





Meghan Markle is back in New York! The Duchess of Sussex is in town for the 2023 Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards, where tonight Gloria Steinem will present her with an award. For the occasion, Meghan wore a stunning strapless gold dress (presumably by designer Johanna Ortiz), which she paired with a matching clutch and Tom Ford sandals. The Duchess arrived just before dinner with her mother, Doria Ragland, who sported a black dress and pointy-toe pumps, and Prince Harry. His presence, marking his first public appearance since the coronation, surprises because it was not announced beforehand. Meghan and Doria on their way to the event. Raymond Room // Getty Images Steinem founded the feminist SP. magazine in 1972, and a year later, she joined forces with Patricia Carbine, Letty Cottin-Pogrebin and Marlo Thomas to found the Ms. Foundation for Womendedicated to securing rights, equality and justice for women. Tonight’s event, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Mme Foundation, pays tribute to four ‘women of vision’, described as feminist agents of change: the Duchess of Sussex, LaTosha Brown, the founder of Black Voters MatterWanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Projectwhich focuses on black maternal health disparities, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of United for Reproductive and Gender Equity and a leader in the reproductive justice movement. Among the other winners of the evening are an activist for the right to abortion Olivia Julianaa strategist with Generation Z for changeand teenage activist Rebekah Bruesehoffspeaker and author on trans issues. Meghan poses for a photo alongside Teresa Younger and Gloria Steinem ahead of the event. Kevin Mazur // Getty Images Meghan’s Women of Vision profile describes her as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread that she weaves in both humanitarian and commercial endeavours”. Steinem and Meghan met after Meghan moved to California and quickly became friends through ballot initiatives. “Meg is herself, smart, genuine, funny, political. She came home to vote,” Steinem said in 2020. “And the first thing we did and why she came to see me was is that we sat at [my] dining room table… and cold-called voters.” In a filmed conversation about the importance of voting in 2020, Meghan told Steinem: “I keep thinking, my God, I’ve looked up to you for so long! It’s wonderful just to be around you , to learn so much and to feel inspired to be home.” play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Emilie Burack (she) is the news editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, the royal family and a range of other topics. Prior to joining T&C, she was an associate editor at Hi Alma, a Jewish cultural site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter And instagram.

