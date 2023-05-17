Meghan Markle goes for gold in a metallic dress at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards





Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made a rare public appearance to attend the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York. Meghan, who is among tonight’s winners, delivered her boldest fashion statement yet wearing a strapless Johanna Ortiz dress in a metallic gold hue. The gorgeous piece featured a tiny diamond-shaped keyhole cutout and a center leg slit. She coordinated her accessories with the color palette, opting for Tom Ford gold strappy heels, a small gold clutch, gold J.Crew earrings and a stack of gold and diamond bracelets. Meanwhile, Harry supported his wife in a classic midnight blue suit paired with a white button down, light blue tie and black dress shoes. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also showed up to the ceremony wearing a black mini dress with sheer pleated sleeves and sophisticated strappy pumps. Kevin Mazur//Getty Images Kevin Mazur//Getty Images Kevin Mazur//Getty Images Ms Foundation for Women announced that Meghan would be one of the winners of the award last April. According to a press release, the Duchess was specifically recognized for “her global advocacy for the empowerment and defense of the rights of women and girls”. During the ceremony, which takes place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, iconic feminist and activist Gloria Steinem will present the award to Meghan. “We are thrilled to announce this year’s winners for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power,” said Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, in the last month’s press release. Younger also called Meghan “incredible leaders” who they “are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.” Digital Associate Editor As Associate Editor of HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey keeps tabs on all the celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers’ rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she’s probably spending too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course), or shopping for another corset.

