Do’s and Don’ts for Men Wearing White Pants





The pitfalls with white pants are pretty obvious; they pick up all the scuffs and smudges, and then there’s the fact that dazzling whiteness can show up anywhere, shall we say, bump and bump a gentleman has to offer. Especially if they are tight. This is the next problem; in super fitted cuts, they look rather cheap and unbalanced with a soft cut shirt. Perhaps we should take lessons from the French (again that good-natured Mr. Delon) on how to do it right. Cult Parisian label Officine Générale, maker of some of the best shirts around, has a solid business of white jeans, and its charismatic founder Pierre Maheo has long been a fan of their clean simplicity. White works all year round. A good pair of white jeans can look cool even in winter, just avoid mud puddles, he says. Keep the cut straight (as opposed to skinny) and keep the rest of your outfit neat and minimal; a crisp t-shirt or khaki jacket with simple espadrilles or leather sandals. As for white pants, a totally different beast from white jeans, there are two camps. The first is the least formal approach; loose structured linen variants ideal for languorous lounging at a beach bar. They’re designed to be deliberately crinkled and comfortable, so make sure the setting matches the position. Their counterpart is the tailored white chinos (Incotex makes some of the best in the business), which is a go-to outfit for summer evenings. There’s an Italian twist to tailored white chinos that make them ideal with a navy blazer and collarless shirt. The Duke of Sussex is definitely in the more laid-back camp, but whatever your thoughts on his new adopted lifestyle, you can’t deny he looks good in it. Cleaner hair, more neat and thoughtful clothes. Who needs Windsor when you have the West Coast? Try these…

