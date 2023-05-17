The Stranger of Paradise Director Talks Final Fantasy, Fashion, and My Way

They did it their way

stranger from paradise was a very different goal in the world of Final Fantasythat we are used to. Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have teamed up with Square Enix to reinvent the story of the former Final Fantasycreating an adorably irreverent protagonist with Jack Garland in the process.

It was, by all accounts, a solid vision of an alternative action-oriented approachFinal Fantasyhis origins. The team continued to build on this over time, with more downloadable content and jobs, adding some classic bits ofFinal Fantasymythos in the process.

With the recent release of the Steam version, we had the chance to meet director Daisuke Inoue and ask some burning and lingering questions aboutstranger from paradise, now a little over a year after its launch. We’ve already spoken with him about updates and comments, so with this interview, I’ve taken it a step further. We talk about adaptation Final Fantasyin acting, fashion and, of course, the use of “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. How could we not?

What was your design goal with Jack? Did you want players to connect with him right away, or later as more information is revealed about him and the story in general?

I didn’t necessarily want people to connect with Jack right away. Rather, for this production, instead of connecting emotionally with the character, I wanted people to finally understand why Jack said the things he said and why Garland ended up the way he did, while tracing things back in the world of the original. FINAL FANTASY.



Frank Sinatras My Way plays at the beginning of stranger from paradise, and appeared in promotional material. What was your reason for choosing this song, especially when its tone is quite different from the music we hear Jack listening to in the game?

It might be a bit of an exaggeration to say that we chose the song My Way, because that’s where the title started.

It all started when Nomura-san showed me a video with the Japanese translation of My Ways lyrics. The song is about a man who has achieved what he believes in, despite his sorrows and regrets, and while I’m sure the Japanese translation contains many liberal interpretations of the original English words, [it] conveyed this concept in a very cool and compelling way.

Garland standing in the Shrine of Chaos expecting to “end this, thinking back on her life in a way that harkens back to the lyrics of the song. When Nomura-san showed me the video, he suggested that this was the kind of image he wanted to create.

I think it’s fair to say that Jack Garland’s concept was inspired by this and set the direction of the game’s storyline.

Since the implied translation of the lyrics of “My Way” marked the beginning of this game, no song other than “My Way” has ever been considered. This is my answer.

What was the popular translation process Final Fantasy works in action-RPG movesets, and have you struggled with some of the less combat-focused options like White Mage? Do you have a favorite job in the game?

As a team, we ran into some issues trying to incorporate a few non-combat related tasks into an action RPG, but without exaggeration, just considering, what would Jack do? we were able to resolve these issues.

For example, even if you’re a white mage, a job type with restorative abilities, if you’re Jack, you could fight by incorporating offensive white magic while casting support magic on yourself to to attack… Something like that.

I think the biggest problem we had was trying to differentiate the jobs and making everyone feel unique. We felt a strong synergy with the team NINJAwho have a lot of experience creating action-heavy titles, so their expertise has led to diverse and fun jobs.

My favorite job is the swordsman, because his spirit of simplicity and courage matches the image of Garland in the original FINAL FANTASY. When I had a hard time deciding which job to play, I defaulted to swordsman because of that.

Although the world is very fanciful and jobs focus on Final Fantasy fight, fashion stranger from paradise is varied and even modern at times. What was your intention with the costume designs and gear, and was there an intentional contrast or aesthetic you wanted to create with the party outfits?

Originally the world of FINAL FANTASY was designed to look like high fantasy, but it’s actually a low fantasy world, or rather science fiction, with a mix of high tech machines, robots, buildings and old characters futurists (Lufenians) who created them. At least that’s my interpretation. This interpretation may differ from person to person, but as STRANGER FROM PARADISE brings out this worldview more, it’s no surprise that modern interpretations of the costumes and designs can be present. Rather, the design work of this project is based on the understanding that the world is a diverse mixture of these elements.

When it comes to party character outfits, our intention was to reflect that they came from a modern world somewhere, so their default clothing would reflect that relative simplicity or basic. We also wanted it to encourage players to change jobs and gear quickly and often while playing, to fully represent the diverse job system in this title.

When reviewing the DLC direction, what was your focus with post-launch additions? Is there something in the Final Fantasy universe that you would still like to approach?

When we thought about the direction of the expansions, we started with the idea of ​​depicting the later life of the characters. We were torn between it happening either after the events of the original FINAL FANTASY or directly after the events of STRANGER FROM PARADISE. However, I remember thinking that we should properly describe their endings first for the sake of players who love this title and its characters, and we should prepare a suitable game element for them.

The world of FINAL FANTASY has expanded significantly, so there are definitely things we can do and things we would like to do. Anyway, hopefully we can keep challenging ourselves to do things that can’t be done with numbered titles.

Are there any other franchises you’d like to see adapted, in a way similar to stranger from paradise?

Origin stories for The Legend of Zeldas Ganon and Bowser from Super Mario serials immediately come to mind But these are completely different IPs from another company, aren’t they? (laughs) I’ve always wanted to know why Bowser is so obsessed with Princess Peach but I guess I should at least answer that question with something from SQUARE ENIX so in that case I have to say DRAGON QUEST!

While it might not quite resonate with people overseas, if we dare to make the world a bit soft/laid back from DRAGON QUEST more aggressive / exciting, it can be a good opportunity to have a wider audience abroad to discover the franchise.