Wendy Osefo shows off her legs in an asymmetrical dress





Dr. Wendy Osefo has legs to stand on in her latest fashion statement. In a recent Instagram story, The Real Housewives of the Potomac the professor appeared in an asymmetrical dress which proved his legend to be true. Every day is leg day, Wendy wrote. And we can’t argue with that! In the photo, the Potomac mom stood in a parking lot wearing a peach pink floaty floral dress. The style had ruffles on its bodice, sleeves, and skirt, and its lightweight fabric moved with the wind. The skirt of the dress has been swept to the side, revealing the gorgeous legs that Wendy referenced in her caption. The political pundit also wore pointy heels and carried a white bag. She frosted her wrist with a stack of bracelets and also wore jeweled rings. The multi-degree holder wore her hair straight, sunny and long. And like her dress, Wendy’s mane has been swept sexy to the side. (As you can see in the video above, silky hair is one of Wendys signature beauty looks, and she loves her nice, lightweight styling products to give her hair some movement.) Wendyen has upgraded her beauty look with fluttering black lashes, smoky eyes, and a nude lip. Her cheeks had a natural blush. This isn’t the first time Wendy has proven she knows pink ruffles. Bravo fashion historians may remember a certain look from 2020. That year, Wendy appeared on theORPAfter the showlooks radiant in the pink hue. for her After the show appearance, Wendy looked amazing in a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress with voluminous tiered ruffles and a figure-hugging bodice. That day seemed to be shoulder and arm day, as Wendy’s beautifully toned arms were on full display for her confessional. Wendy had another pretty moment in pink in 2022. The ORP The actor celebrated Easter in a stunning candy pink midi tulle dress. The sweet look had a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps, and Wendy spiced it up with some daring accessories. She paired her Easter dress with a sparkling fascinator in the same shade of pink. She also wore a delicate silver necklace and bright pink shoes with fuzzy feather accents. That same year, she attended a gala in another stunning pink look. At the glitzy event, Wendy looked radiant in a hot pink one-shoulder dress. The silky dress had side cutouts and a long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

