Fashion
The designs of the Stolen Generations survivor and her daughter are featured at Australian Fashion Week
A team of mother and daughter designers from northern New South Wales will present their striking designs on Wednesday night during the internationally acclaimed Australian Fashion Week.
Key points:
- Designs by NSW Mid North Coast-based Indigenous fashion label to be showcased at Australian Fashion Week
- The designs are the work of a Stolen Generations survivor and her daughter
- This is the first time they have been chosen to participate in the Indigenous Fashion Projects Track
Lauren Jarrett, a survivor of Stolen Generations, and her daughter Melissa Greenwood will present a series of creations from their label Miimi & Jiinda (meaning mother and sister) at the ongoing event in Sydney.
They are among seven emerging designers from Australia’s First Nations whose designs will be showcased as part of Fashion Week’s Indigenous Fashion Projects track.
The couple are from the Gumbaynggir, Dunghutti and Bundjalung tribes on Australia’s east coast, and their collection includes aboriginal-themed artwork.
“We are going to present our collection called Burraaba which means ‘unearthed’ in the Gumbaynggir language,” said Greenwood.
Ms Greenwood says the collection has been “influenced by the creation stories and ancestors of the heroes of Gumbaynggirr Country”, referring to the colors and stories of Country.
“It’s a collection of men’s and women’s clothing in beautiful silks, cottons and linens and has our beautiful artwork throughout, they will all be adorned with Mum’s beautiful woven pieces.
“Showcasing our culture is very, very important to us, it’s part of who we are.”
The mother and daughter team created their label five years ago. Being chosen to participate in Australian Fashion Week was a big surprise.
“It’s amazing. Five years ago we wouldn’t have known this was going to be a reality,” Greenwood said.
“It’s very exciting. It’s quite surreal that we’re here.”
A creative healing process
Miimia & Jiinda was the inspiration for Greenwood, who was keen to work with her mother to showcase their culture.
She says the process has also helped them overcome past trauma.
Jarrett was taken from her family in Bowraville on the New South Wales north coast in 1966 when she was nine and placed in the Cowper Orphanage, near Grafton.
She described the experience as “devastating” and “like the end of the world”.
Jarrett was released from the orphanage at the age of 18, then had two daughters and a son and raised them as a single mother.
Greenwood says it was amazing to see her mom regain her confidence and she can’t wait to see her shine on the Fashion Week stage.
“I never thought mom would accept the opportunity to walk the runway,” she said.
“She will walk the catwalk in a beautiful silk dress that we made for her and a woven cape that she has been weaving for a few months.
“It’s something mum would never have dreamed of, walking the catwalk during Australian Fashion Week.
“It’s beautiful to see her enjoying it and coming out of her shell.”
Jarrett says it’s a special opportunity.
“I created my woven pieces with plant materials collected on Country,” she said.
“It certainly means a lot to us.
“We showcase our Gumbaynggir culture, we do this for our matriarchal lineage.”
Greenwood’s brother will open their show.
“My little brother will wear a silk [outfit]and he’ll be all painted ocher and wearing a woven headgear that mom made,” Greenwood said.
The duo, originally from the Nambucca Valley, have been working “non-stop” with a small local team for seven months to finalize their creations.
“It took many, many months of hard work to get to today and we just can’t wait,” Greenwood said.
