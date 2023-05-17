Six bronzers and three best ways to achieve a natural glow







Lately, a makeup move that sees a new light would be simply, tanning. Not to be confused with ’80s matte versions that surprisingly held their weight until the contouring craze of the mid-2000s, the shimmering bronzer mimics the finish of today’s makeup base. hui: a finish that mimics the skin’s natural luminosity with a formula that ignores previous warning signs of how it should be used. Now use carelessly to ride the wave if you are looking for a boosted color. Above (left to right):DiorForever Natural Bronze Bronzing Powder,Fenty BeautyMatch Stix Matte Contour Stick,Gucci beautyClat Soleil Bronzing Powder Beauty Powder,MacCosmetics Skinfinish Starstruck Bronzer,rare beautyWarm Wishes Effortless Stick Bronzer,Tom FordBeauty Sun Slimming Compact If a product formula (creams are often recommended for a more natural finish) is often cited as crucial, a good old powder still allows you to extend your vacation in everyday life. He just needs to make sure of three rules to make a clean break. The first is to choose a bronzer with the right undertone (men with medium to tan skin should use products that have gray-brown or golden undertones while those with deeper skin should look for shades warmer) and the second would be to do an arm sweep test. The most natural shimmering bronzers usually don’t contain large streaks of glitter or flecks of shimmer, but instead provide a subtle glow when rotating the arm in sunlight. The third, and one that the Mens Folio team often looks for, is a product that also has moisturizing benefits for the skin as it generally gives a more even glow. Jaya Khidir Photography

Photo assistant Natalie Dykes Once you are done with this story, clickhere to catch up with our May 2023 issue! RELATED ARTICLES

