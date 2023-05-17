A children’s fashion designer says he was Gucci in a past life





Ask most 7-year-olds who (or what) Gucci is and you’ll get blank stares, but no Max Alexander. This creative kid not only knows who the iconic designer is, he insists he was Guccio Gucci in a past life. This self-confidence is coupled with a natural ability to design and create clothes, which he has already been doing for a few years. The boy’s work is recognized in mainstream media and by celebrities who have commissioned clothes from him. Max’s mother, Madison, has been one of his biggest supporters ever since her son told her one night at dinner that he was a fashion designer. He announced that he needed a model to show his family that he was meant to design fashion. Madison is an artist who works with cardboard, so she made her first dress form for him out of the material of her choice. Once Max had his model, he quickly got to work designing dresses. “He just started making dresses, it was the craziest thing” Madison recalled. “I ran to get my husband. I was like, ‘Get out of your office, you need to see what Max is doing. It’s crazy.’ ” Max has fashion in his blood. “It turns out that her grandparents worked in the fashion industry in Montreal,” she explains. “My grandparents and my mother were all seamstresses, but Max didn’t know any of this, it just came out of nowhere.” After creating half a dozen dresses without having any sewing skills, Max’s mother started showing him some techniques on her own sewing machine. The boy is a voracious learner with a natural ability to sew, and he “quickly outgrew” Madison’s skills. She enrolled him in classes at their local sewing studio, where he learned more about constructing clothes. But his innate ability to know what looks good on the human body belongs to him. While many children switch from hobby to hobby, especially when they are young, Max has focused on fashion and has produced over a hundred designs. It’s already led to some incredible opportunities, including a jacket for actor Sharon Stone and the sale of her work around the world. Although he is only a freshman, Max looks to his future. He dreams of being at the head of the House of Gucci or of having his own workshop. Given his dynamism and talents, his future looks promising. Max Alexander is a 7 year old child who knows what he wants to be when he grows up: a fashion designer. In fact, he says he was Gucci in a past life. At age 4, Max proclaimed he wanted to be a fashion designer one day, so his mother Madison fashioned him a cardboard mannequin. Since that time, Max has produced over a hundred models. This has already led to incredible opportunities, including selling his work around the world… …and design a jacket for actor Sharon Stone. Max Alexander: Website | instagram

h/t: [People]

