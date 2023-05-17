Meghan Markle wears $12,000 outfit – including ‘naked’ Tom Ford shoes – at New York prices

Meghan Markle spared no expense when she stepped out in New York on Tuesday to accept a ‘Women of Vision’ award at a glittering gala – showcasing all the sartorial stops in a $12,000 gold ensemble.

The 41-year-old, who attended the event with her husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland, was revealed to be a ‘vision’ indeed as she entered the venue via an area of rather unglamorous Hertz car rental – stunning a custom version of a Colombian-designed $1,850 dress.

In keeping with the evening’s feminist theme, Meghan chose her dress by women’s label Johanna Ortiz, but opted to put her own spin on the label’s Ideal Universe midi dress by opting to remove the straps that were on the inside. original included in the design to better show off its Californian shine.

In keeping with the gold color scheme for the evening, the Duchess accessorized her midi dress – which has a slit in the front – with a pair of funky gold strappy ‘naked’ heels by Tom Ford.

Meghan, 41, chose a design by Colombian label Johanna Ortiz (right) but opted to have the $1,850 Ideal Universe midi dress altered to remove the straps (left)

She accessorized the dress with a pair of $1,350 gold ‘naked’ heels by Tom Ford, which featured a funky padlock and key decoration on the ankle strap.

Meghan Markle the ‘Golden Girl’: A Breakdown of Her Glamorous $12,000 Outfit Johanna Ortiz Ideal Universe Midi Dress: $1,850

Tom Ford Padlock Heels: $1,350

Carolina Herrera Metropolitan Insignia Clutch: $1,100

Cartier Love Bracelet: $7,350 TOTAL: $11,650

The $1,350 sandals are described online as a “barely there naked” design and feature key and padlock decoration on the side of the thin ankle strap.

“Anchored by a sculptural metallic heel, Tom Ford’s Naked sandals are crafted from lustrous metallic leather in Italy,” the online description reads. ‘This pair features an iconic clasp on the delicate ankle strap.’

Meghan further accessorized her look with a $1,100 Carolina Herrera Metropolitan Insignia clutch in the same gold hue – having previously worn a white version of the same design at Trooping the Color in June 2018.

Adding even more glitz to the glamorous look, the mother-of-two went all out with her jewelry, adding several diamond bracelets to her left wrist, one of which appeared to be a Cartier design that once belonged to Princess Diana – and who experts have estimated could be worth between $18,000 and $150,000.

She also sported her favorite $7,350 gold Cartier Love bracelet, a design she’s worn for years.

As a finishing touch, Meghan added a pair of affordable J. Crew hoop earrings to her look – opting for a sold-out design that features large clear stones around the hoop.

The designer behind Meghan’s dress for the evening – Johanna Ortiz – is a Colombian-born fashion enthusiast who studied fashion design at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, before ‘complete her formal education’ in New York and Paris before returning to her home country where she created her eponymous brand.

On her website, Johanna makes her commitment to women’s empowerment and advocacy clear, writing, “Johanna has made her commitment to social causes and women’s empowerment a cornerstone of her design and his entrepreneurial spirit.”

Meghan wore two diamond bracelets on her wrist – one of which appeared to be a Cartier design that once belonged to Princess Diana

Meghan wore a $1,100 Metropolitan Insignia clutch by Carolina Herrera (left) and added an extra touch of gold to her look with her $7,350 Love Cartier bracelet (right)

She completed her look with a pair of budget crystal-embellished hoop earrings from J. Crew, which have since sold out.

The biography continues: “Today, her vision has materialized into a successful business that employs over 450 people, most of whom are women heads of households.

“She crossed borders, becoming an international fashion guru known for her distinct silhouettes, unique prints and general joie de vivre in every collection.

“Johanna draws inspiration from her surroundings, from the rich biodiversity of her beloved Colombia and Latin America to the strong feminine spirit inscribed in the women around her, her travels and her inner spiritual world.

“Her unbridled love of color and print, her knowledge of silhouette tailoring and fit, and her uninhibited air of exuberant elegance have made her brand a coveted treasure for all fashion admirers.

“For twenty years, the JO brand has developed organically and sustainably, point by point, collection by collection, and above all, person by person. The brand has developed an exclusive design language from a foundation based on the power of the feminine and a celebration of the exquisite.

The brand has already been worn by many celebrities, including Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner, Mandy Moore and Anna Faris.

Interestingly, Gwyneth Paltrow – with whom Meghan enjoyed a sushi dinner on Friday – was seen wearing a design by the brand in March when she shared an Instagram image of herself wearing an all-blue and white Johanna Ortiz dress. while posing alongside her mother Blythe Danner and daughter Apple.

Meghan’s pal Gwyneth Paltrow – who she dined with on Friday – wore a Johanna Ortiz design in March when she posed for a photo with mum Blythe Danner and daughter Apple

The brand even had its moment at Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018, when Delfina Blaquier, wife of the Duke’s close friend and polo teammate Nacho Figueras, sported one of its designs at their evening reception .

Tonight’s event will see Meghan stand up for her “lifelong advocacy for women and girls”, according to the Women of Vision website.

The site further claims that the mother of two is “a feminist, a champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model”.

“Meghan is also a strong advocate for family rights and an investor in vibrant businesses founded by women,” the Duchess’ biography continues on the awards site.

“Meghan is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in the world, topping lists such as TIME magazine’s Most Influential People, Financial Times 25 Most Powerful Women, Variety Power of Women and Vogue 25 from British Vogue.”

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s winners for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power,” said Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, in a statement. released last month.

She added that Meghan, along with the other honorees, including Black Lives Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, are incredible leaders, and we are grateful to be able to highlight their many achievements and tireless work on behalf of gender and gender. the race. equity across the country and around the world.