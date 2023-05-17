Inside Gucci’s first major show in South Korea





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Gucci further cemented South Korea’s status as a booming luxury fashion destination by transforming the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace into the backdrop of a striking outdoor runway for its Cruise 2024 presentation on Tuesday, its first-ever runway show in the country. It marks a major moment for the brand, which has long-standing ties with South Korea, where it has been present since 1998. The journey began in Korea 25 years ago with the opening of our first store in Seoul. and has grown over time, Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement. Gyeongbokgung Palace is one of those wonders of the world that made us feel an instant connection to Korean culture and the people who created it. Learn more Versace, Chanel, Louis Vuitton: the rebirth of the destination fair Versace will launch a collection co-designed by Dua Lipa on May 23 in Cannes, making it the latest luxury brand to join the industry’s touring show circuit. Destination events are on the rise post-pandemic and new considerations are emerging. The Kering-owned label hosted around 600 guests, including international names such as actors Dakota Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Turner-Smith and model Liu Wen, as well as local celebrities including the songwriter -performer Bibi, figure skater Cha Jun-Hwan, director Park Chan-Wook and actors Jung Kyung-Ho, Lim Ji-Yeon and Kim Hye-Soo. The Hanni ambassador houses of popular Korean girl group Newjeans, singer-songwriter IU, model Shin Min-a and boy band Exos Kai, who appeared in a series of teasers on the brand’s social media a few days before the show, were also present, as were popular Asian KOLs including South Korean model Irene Kim, Thai actors Davika Hoorne and Gulf Traipipattanapong, Chinese designers Gogoboi, Mr Bags and Mia Kong, and South Korean influencers. Koreans Ashley Choi, Lee Na-Yeon and Han Seung-Ju, among others. Gucci’s Resort 2024 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

