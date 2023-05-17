Meghan Markle wore a stunning gold slit dress at the Ms Foundation Awards





Meghan Markle showed exactly how she fuses Duchess style with Hollywood glamor tonight in New York. The Duchess of Sussex attended the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power with her husband, Prince Harry, and mother, Doria Ragland. Meghan was honored at the ceremony, winning a Woman of Vision award. She leaned into the big milestone wearing an exquisite gold look. Meghan chose a gold Johanna Ortiz strapless dress with a front slit and a small bodice cutout. She accessorized with a CH Carolina Herrera bag and Tom Ford shoes. Astrid Putter//Getty Images Kevin Mazur//Getty Images Beauty-wise, Meghan had her hair styled to one side in loose old Hollywood-style waves. Her husband naturally let her take center stage in dress, but still looked sharp himself, opting to wear a suit with a blue tie. The couple had a sweet time on the red carpet, Meghan gazing adoringly at Harry as photographers captured them arriving. Kevin Mazur//Getty Images This isn’t the couple’s only recent appearance; Meghan and Harry were also seen eating sushi in Santa Barbara over the weekend. Still, they’ve generally kept a low profile this year as they raise their two children Archie and Lilibet in California. Harry attended his father’s coronation earlier this month while Meghan stayed home in part to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which was on the same day. But there was more to his decision than that. Omid Scobie, the royal journalist co-author of the biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry find freedomsaid ITV this morning coronation week that Meghan didn’t want to steal the show from King Charles either. Initially, when Meghan’s decision to stay in California was announced, people around the Sussexes guided the press at the time that it was largely Archies’ fourth birthday. I disagree with that to some degree because I also know from friends of hers that she’s also protecting her peace, Scobie said. She knows how much of a spotlight she is on when she even steps foot near history. And I think about that a lot, even though it’s often described as intentional that she wants to steal the show, but in this case, [if] she had simply come and stood next to her husband, I imagine the commentary and story of the day would be very different for days to come. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

