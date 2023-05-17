MAFS’ bizarre Nasser rant after being kicked out of Fashion Week





Married at first sightNasser Sultan has been officially banned from Australia’s Afterpay fashion week this year after being kicked out of two shows on Monday and Tuesday. The 54-year-old former reality star was spotted trying to get back into Carriageworks on Tuesday night for the final show of the day after being asked to leave hours earlier. MAFS Nasser Sultan has been banned from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023. Photos: Supplied A spectator tells Yahoo Lifestyle: Main security at the gate wouldn’t allow Nasser in, so he went to a second security guard instead. He was shouting that I’m a VIP and even took out his phone to show security his Instagram profile. The guy had no idea who Nasser was. After failing to regain the entrance, Nasser then launched a bizarre rant at a reporter outside in video obtained by Yahoo Lifestyle. I got here, went straight to the VIP line and this guy walked up to me and said, mate, you’re not supposed to be here. You were told not to be here, so go, he detailed. RELATED: I said, ‘Excuse me, I’m supposed to be here, I’m Australia’s favorite celebrity, obviously you haven’t been told who I am. During this time, all the photographers were taking pictures of me, and this kind of shot [attention] away from the models and everyone here. Without me, Fashion Week wouldn’t even happen. I am Mr. Fashion. You don’t become Australia’s favorite celebrity for nothing. Nasser then poked fun at runway models wearing the designer’s latest collections, saying: Ugh, fashion. Seems like half of those shows found their stuff in the damn trash you see on the streets. Some of these people, really, you call that fashion? Come on. Asked about his own fashion sense, season five MAFS The groom explained that he was wearing a second-hand outfit found at an Ops store along with a Kmart t-shirt and a pair of Puma sneakers. The story continues Without me, Fashion Week wouldn’t even happen. I am Mr. Fashion. You don’t become Australia’s favorite celebrity for nothing. Photos: provided Nasser has been accused of crashing a number of high-profile events in the past, including when he was allegedly denied entry to the ARIA Awards red carpet in November. In January, he was spotted at the Australian premiere of Babylon where he was completely snubbed by movie star Margot Robbie. He also crashed MAFS couple Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cooks homestay while filming last year, with season 10 groom telling Yahoo Lifestyle he had no idea who Nasser was. Never miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have a story idea, email us at [email protected]

