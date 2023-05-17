Angelina Jolie nails airport chic in a flowing white dress after landing in New York

Angelina Jolie showed off her effortlessly chic style as she rocked a white dress with a plunging neckline while landing in New York with her daughter Zahara.

As she strolled through John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday with her 18-year-old, who attends Spelman College, the 47-year-old actress showed confidence in her cropped black blazer with gold buttons and a pair of open-toe platform sandals.

The Oscar-winning actress completed her look with oversized sunglasses, which hid her gorgeous blue eyes, and a large off-white tote bag.

As they exited the terminals, the duo could be seen holding hands and smiling.

Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s eldest granddaughter, whom they adopted from Ethiopia in 2005, cut a relaxed figure in a gray t-shirt, miniskirt and cozy brown cardigan.

The movie star’s latest appearance comes after she shared a heartbreaking tribute to her mother Marcheline Bertrand on Instagram ahead of Mother’s Day.

In the image, uploaded to her social media account on May 6, she shared a throwback of herself in a white summer dress and beige straw hat while posing with her mother, who died in 2007, at the start from the 80s.

The 47-year-old Maleficent actress’ resemblance to her mother – who was also an actress – is unmistakable.

In her caption, the mother-of-six wrote a sweet post, which read, “Tomorrow would have been my mum’s 73rd birthday.”

Jolie went on to explain that Marcheline passed away 15 years ago.

This was “after a long battle with breast and ovarian cancer,” the humanitarian noted.

“In June, I will be a month away from the age she was diagnosed,” she said.

“I’ve had preventative surgeries to try to reduce risk, but I’m still having checkups,” the Those Who Wish Me Dead star wrote.

Later that day, the couple were spotted walking around town

Jolie underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 to avoid breast cancer.

It was called a prophylactic double mastectomy. This means that she had both breasts removed even though she had not been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she did it because she carried a gene, called BRCA1, which greatly increases the chances of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Jolie went on to talk about her mother’s personality.

“My mum adored Hendrix. And would always sign his Kiss the Sky letters,’ the Salt star shared.

“It took on new meaning after he passed away. I send my love to those who have also lost loved ones and strength to those who are fighting right now for their lives and those they love.

“And to other women, please take the time to take care of yourself and have your mammograms and blood tests or ultrasounds, especially if you have a family history of cancer.”

She then said there was more information in her bio and added “#WOCD2023 #worldovariancancerday”.

Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Shannen Doherty, who has cancer, liked the post.

Jolie’s father is actor Jon Voight who she starred with in Tomb Raider. The two had a rocky relationship but don’t seem to be growing apart.