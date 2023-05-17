Duchess Meghan defies expectations in a glamorous gold dress to receive an epic award





Style runs through her veins, soThe Duchess of Sussex’s dazzling appearance on Tuesday was far from a shock. Stepping out in New York to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards where she was named one of the winners, Duchess Meghan shone as she took her place in the spotlight. Meghan looked so glamorous as she arrived in a skin-tight, strapless gold midi dress from Johanna Ortizfrom a past season, which featured a scalloped pattern and exposed zipper in the back, as well as discreet cutouts on the torso. © Kevin Mazur Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards The gorgeous look was paired with Bronze Metallic Lizard Print Heeled Sandals by Tom Ford($1350) and she accessorized with a Carolina Herrara Metropolitan Insignia Small Box Bag in Yellow ($1420). Meghan styled her raven locks in one-shoulder curls, and her radiant beauty shone as she kept her makeup neutral and classic, with a bronzed glow and a nude lip. The mother-of-two frosted herself a Love de Cartier yellow gold bracelet. © Kevin Mazur Duchess Meghan received her award from legendary activist, journalist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who is also a co-founder of Ms. Foundation. The couple previously teamed up for a chat with Jessica Yellin in 2022, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, to talk about the earthquake event, and in 2020 where they discussed the importance of voting before the US elections. In a biography on Ms Foundation website, Meghan is described as “a feminist, a champion of human rights and gender equity, and a global role model”. He adds, “Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures.” © Pool/Samir Hussein The royal stepped out in New York on Tuesday night Other Women of Vision winners include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity. Meghan’s evening wear aesthetic follows a much more streamlined look sported by the California native earlier this week. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a youth group based in Santa Barbara, engage in discussion about social media pressures and their impact on mental well-being. ©Getty Meghan is a certified red carpet veteran with the wardrobe to match While fashion was probably not on Meghan’s agenda as she joined her husband for the poignant discussion, the mother-of-two certainly answered the style stakes by finding the perfect balance between clothes business and Cali-girl chic. On the fashion side, Meghan kept things simple in a fitted black tight-fitting ensemble adorned with transparent buttons. She wore an Another Tomorrows rib knit henley top in black paired with a Lafayette 148 New Yorks Rafferty midi skirt in black. Together, the coins had a common price of around $1,000 – around 800. The Duchess wowed in all black earlier this week She upped her understated look by slipping into Aquazzuras Purist 105 Nude Nappa Leather Pump in a pink ballet flat. A sprinkle of Cartier jewelry added a decadent touch to her all-black aesthetic. The Sussexes wrote via the Archewell website: “AWF strongly believes that mental health is of the utmost importance and underpins all of our work. RELATED: All The Beauty Products Meghan Markle Said She Loves SHOP:Looking for a Meghan Markle Clarity Crystal Necklace? Shop Crystal Healing Necklaces Approved by Experts Like the Royal Family “We regularly meet with young people, parents and professionals to understand the challenges they may face while working together to seek long-term solutions online and offline.” Meghan Markle’s best red carpet looks: ©Getty Images Meghan Markle dazzled in gold as she walked the red carpet ©Getty The Duchess rocked a ruffled black LBD before marrying Prince Harry ©Getty The future royal dazzled in a red brocade mini dress for an ELLE event Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

