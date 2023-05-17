Bally parts ways with creative director Rhuigi Villaseor – Footwear News





Bally and his creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor have parted ways. In a statement emailed to FN, the Swiss luxury brand said the decision was "mutual" to enter into their collaboration. Bally added that his design studio will continue to drive the direction of the brand forward until a new creative organization is announced. Villaseñor, who had been at the helm of Bally's creation since January 2022, said in a statement that his experience with the brand had been an "incredible honor". "I wish the brand nothing but the best in all of its future endeavours, and look forward to enjoying its next creative chapter," he said. Nicolas Girotto, CEO of Bally, thanked Villaseñor for all his creative contributions to the brand. "His passion, energy and creativity have helped propel Bally into the limelight, further rejuvenating the brand's 170-year-old heritage through a modern, glamorous lens," said Girotto. "I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his creative journey."

Bally Spring/Summer 2023 advertising campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bally Upon his appointment in 2022, Bally said Villaseñor would oversee the brand’s artistic direction and would be based between Los Angeles and Switzerland. His first capsule collection for the Swiss brand launched in November. Called “Bally Curling”, the après-ski inspired capsule followed Villaseñor’s first Spring/Summer 2023 show in Milan in September. Born in Manila, Villaseñor has been the founder, CEO and creative director of the Los Angeles-based brand Rhude since 2015. He began his career in Los Angeles and credits his passion for design and understanding of clothing construction to growing up with a mother who was a tailor and a father who was an architect. As for what’s next for Bally, the company has announced that it will present its Spring/Summer 2024 collection for women and men with a fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023. The rollout of the new brand identity also continues, following the reopening of the New York flagship in April, with the launch of a new retail store concept and new packaging. In March, Bally announced a series of capsules in partnership with actor Adrien Brody, continuing a legacy of artistic collaborations. The first capsule collection with Brody will debut in January 2024.

