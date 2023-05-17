Egyptian Fashion Week launches its first edition at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square





Under the auspices of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, the first edition of the “Egyptian Fashion Weekbegan at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square on May 12, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced. Egypt’s General Authority for Tourism Activation is keen to sponsor events that highlight how Egypt’s tourism product mixes ancient civilization with modernity, the authority’s CEO Amr al-Qady said. He also referred to the measures taken by the ministry to promote fashion show tourism in Egypt. “Egyptian Fashion Week” is an opportunity to showcase costumes and fashion inspired by Egyptian culture, proudly displaying its rich heritage and ancient civilization, he said. THE Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square was chosen to organize this event because it is a symbol of Egyptian civilization and a witness to its greatness, Qady said. The fashion show showcases the best and brightest Egyptian designers, under the supervision of American designer Julie Matos, said the director general of the General Department of Tourism Awareness of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Activation, Iman Abdel Rahman. The event will also be broadcast on the digital platforms of a specialized company, she said, highlighting how these platforms enjoy high viewing rates and promote Egyptian tourist destinations. She added that Egyptian Fashion Week is expected to continue at the Agriculture Museum and the Shop the Runway event at the Mall of Arabia. Egyptian Fashion Week also includes the holding of a number of panel discussions for local, regional and international fashion industry leaders in the fields of design, education, craftsmanship, production and durability. The event was launched under the slogan “Past, Present and Future” and was organized in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands. Reclamation, the African Export-Import Bank, the US Embassy in Egypt, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Egypt and a number of local and international fashion industry icons. The celebration brought together various ambassadors from foreign countries in Cairo, Egyptian and foreign ministers and businessmen, and representatives from more than 12 countries, in addition to several international and Arab fashion bloggers and influencers, and a group of lecturers and academics interested in the world of fashion.

