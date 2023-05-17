The fashion collection “Colors of Love” was presented in Baku [PHOTOS]





Atelier 61 presented a stunning fashion collection “Colors of Love” (Sevgi Rnglri) by the fashion designer, associate professor of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, academician of the International Academy of Science, Emeritus Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova. At the opening of the event, it was pointed out that this year marks the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who inscribed his name in the history of Azerbaijan. Guests watched a video about national leader Heydar Aliyev. For many years, Fakhriya Khalafova has demonstrated her innovations in the fashion industry locally and internationally. Its fashion collections have been successfully presented at international fashion weeks in Italy, France, Turkey, Germany, Japan, Austria, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Latvia, Egypt, Monaco, etc. Her brightest fashion collections include Neft ilahsi, Sirr, Ladies of Azerbaijan, Caspian Rose, Qaraba ahzadsi, National Dream, mid ritmlri, Misilsiz dbdb, Cazib, New Glamour, pyin Rensans Kolleksiyas, nc Cazib and others. Each collection is thematic and has its own philosophy and carries an important message to the world. The “Colors of Love” fashion collection is inspired by the spring season, the brightest colors of nature and the emotions of the human soul. “Love is the most beautiful feeling, and each person associates it with their own colors, fantasies and dreams. My most vivid colors of love are reflected in the symbols and colors of the flags of Azerbaijan and the Turkey, and are embodied in the final outfits of the new collection. A person’s greatest love is love for the homeland, which is eternal and without borders! It is gratifying to see our beautiful tricolor flying over the Karabakh, liberated after many years of occupation Our flag flies proudly and the anthem sounds when athletes win international competitions, our flag flies in front of the buildings of international organizations, in the streets and squares of our cities. flag of Azerbaijan is the pride and honor, soul and heart of our people!For me it is also a joy that many years ago, in 2003, for the first time in Azerbaijan , I created a dress stylization in flowers our flag, ”said Fakhria Khalafova, expressing her gratitude to the partners of the event for their cooperation. The host of the evening was Lala Mustafayeva, among the guests were representatives of creative intelligentsia and youth, culture and science, and public figures. One of the most beautiful surprises of the evening was the portrayal of Fakhriya Khalafova in the image of the famous Azerbaijani poet and public figure Khurshidbanu Natavan, daughter of the late Karabakh Khan Mehdigulu Khan Javanshir. The portrait was painted by incredibly talented artist Jeyhun Abdullayev. Recall that at the beginning of this year Fakhriya Khalafova also played the role of Khan’s daughter in the documentary “Khan’s daughter Khurshidbanu Beyim Natavan” The evening took place in a very warm and friendly atmosphere. Turkish popstar Baris Gomurcuoglu, singers Rasul Efendiev, Abdul Khalid, Amina Shirin, Laman Aliyeva and Dj Roshka delighted the audience with their performances. Photo credits: Vugar Imanov — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

