5 Ways ‘Carmen’ Brings 1920s Fashion to 2023 St. Paul

Ballet Co.Laboratory heads this weekend to the 1920s for a feminist, jazzy reimagining of Georges Bizet’s famous opera about love and death.

With an original score composed by Richard Erickson performed live, The St. Paul Company’s “Carmen in the 1920s” will be set in New York City during the Jazz Age instead of 1820s Spain and will include speakeasies and swing dance en pointe.

Artistic director Zo Emilie Henrot designed the costumes in the style of the Roaring Twenties, with Zander Broad and Phoebe Poole. To embody the free spirit of the era, the team included loose clothing styles and used fabrics that didn’t tear easily and could stretch.

Consider movements: The designers wanted to make sure performers could move freely and feel comfortable when swing dancing and doing the Charleston.

“We were working from 1920s clothing designs, but the low waistline of so much women’s clothing specifically at that time doesn’t really allow the legs to go up,” Henrot said.

To solve the problem, the designers raised the waist on the dress pattern, but then placed a low ribbon to give it the appearance of a drop waist of the time.

The dancers wear wigs, an easier option than styling bobs and curls with actual hair. And pearl necklaces and hats are all pinned for the different numbers.

For the pinstripe suits, the designers looked for a stretchy fabric.

“We ended up finding only two different versions of pinstripe,” Henrot said, and bought as many of those two types as possible.

The team ended up using spandex as they found the material to be suitable for different movements. “We were considering buying some antique-style ones, but these are canvas, and we knew they were going to rip with movement,” Henrot said.

Etsy using: Henrot said his team found an abundance of vintage clothing designs on Etsy. Most of the old models are very delicate, so customers have created new models based on the original. This way it could be pinned without tearing.

Often early 20th century clothing styles are smaller than those worn today. But luckily, most styles of drop-waist dresses are meant to be baggy.

“We had to tie the dresses to a leotard so they wouldn’t move at the waist as the dancers teamed up,” Henrot said. “It’s kind of been an ongoing educational journey.”

The color distinguishes the characters: Henrot has conducted “Carmen in the 1920s” once before, and that was in her final season as Artistic Director of St. Paul Ballet. While preparing for the Ballet Co.Laboratory production, she decided to use color as a way to help the audience follow the story.

“I wanted to make sure everyone really had a distinct color that needed to be seen,” Henrot said. “Last time too, the gangsters were all in brown and black, and I felt like it was too dark. So I gave them a bit more levity this time.”

You can’t have “Carmen” without the color red, and that’s how she came out on stage. Henrot also wanted to make sure there was enough color on stage to make the show appealing while trying to honor the 1920s fashion scene.

Adopt uniforms: Along with the flapper looks found in speakeasy scenes, the production explores the different costumes workers wore in the 1920s. Thus, workers don linen dresses and aprons in muted colors. Telephone operators wear black collared uniforms and secretaries have a ribbon around their necks. The hardest part for the clients was creating a uniform for the baseball team, which is part of Ballet Co.Laboratory’s reimagined story.

Develop the artistic talent of the artist: Henrot and his team also wanted to take the production’s open approach to gender and casting when creating costumes. The show has male identification dancers in pointe shoes and female identification dancers in costume.

“I always like to play with sex,” Henrot said.

She said that in casting, not only can it help develop an artist’s artistic talent, but it also allows those who are part of the LGBTQ community to take ownership in what they do.

‘Carmen’

When: 7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sat. & Sun.

Or: EM Pearson Theater, Concordia University, 312 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul.

Tickets: $40. 651-313-5967, balletcolaboratory.org.