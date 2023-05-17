Fashion
5 Ways ‘Carmen’ Brings 1920s Fashion to 2023 St. Paul
Ballet Co.Laboratory heads this weekend to the 1920s for a feminist, jazzy reimagining of Georges Bizet’s famous opera about love and death.
With an original score composed by Richard Erickson performed live, The St. Paul Company’s “Carmen in the 1920s” will be set in New York City during the Jazz Age instead of 1820s Spain and will include speakeasies and swing dance en pointe.
Artistic director Zo Emilie Henrot designed the costumes in the style of the Roaring Twenties, with Zander Broad and Phoebe Poole. To embody the free spirit of the era, the team included loose clothing styles and used fabrics that didn’t tear easily and could stretch.
Here are five things customers focused on:
Consider movements: The designers wanted to make sure performers could move freely and feel comfortable when swing dancing and doing the Charleston.
“We were working from 1920s clothing designs, but the low waistline of so much women’s clothing specifically at that time doesn’t really allow the legs to go up,” Henrot said.
To solve the problem, the designers raised the waist on the dress pattern, but then placed a low ribbon to give it the appearance of a drop waist of the time.
The dancers wear wigs, an easier option than styling bobs and curls with actual hair. And pearl necklaces and hats are all pinned for the different numbers.
For the pinstripe suits, the designers looked for a stretchy fabric.
“We ended up finding only two different versions of pinstripe,” Henrot said, and bought as many of those two types as possible.
The team ended up using spandex as they found the material to be suitable for different movements. “We were considering buying some antique-style ones, but these are canvas, and we knew they were going to rip with movement,” Henrot said.
Etsy using: Henrot said his team found an abundance of vintage clothing designs on Etsy. Most of the old models are very delicate, so customers have created new models based on the original. This way it could be pinned without tearing.
Often early 20th century clothing styles are smaller than those worn today. But luckily, most styles of drop-waist dresses are meant to be baggy.
“We had to tie the dresses to a leotard so they wouldn’t move at the waist as the dancers teamed up,” Henrot said. “It’s kind of been an ongoing educational journey.”
The color distinguishes the characters: Henrot has conducted “Carmen in the 1920s” once before, and that was in her final season as Artistic Director of St. Paul Ballet. While preparing for the Ballet Co.Laboratory production, she decided to use color as a way to help the audience follow the story.
“I wanted to make sure everyone really had a distinct color that needed to be seen,” Henrot said. “Last time too, the gangsters were all in brown and black, and I felt like it was too dark. So I gave them a bit more levity this time.”
You can’t have “Carmen” without the color red, and that’s how she came out on stage. Henrot also wanted to make sure there was enough color on stage to make the show appealing while trying to honor the 1920s fashion scene.
Adopt uniforms: Along with the flapper looks found in speakeasy scenes, the production explores the different costumes workers wore in the 1920s. Thus, workers don linen dresses and aprons in muted colors. Telephone operators wear black collared uniforms and secretaries have a ribbon around their necks. The hardest part for the clients was creating a uniform for the baseball team, which is part of Ballet Co.Laboratory’s reimagined story.
Develop the artistic talent of the artist: Henrot and his team also wanted to take the production’s open approach to gender and casting when creating costumes. The show has male identification dancers in pointe shoes and female identification dancers in costume.
“I always like to play with sex,” Henrot said.
She said that in casting, not only can it help develop an artist’s artistic talent, but it also allows those who are part of the LGBTQ community to take ownership in what they do.
‘Carmen’
When: 7 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sat. & Sun.
Or: EM Pearson Theater, Concordia University, 312 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul.
Tickets: $40. 651-313-5967, balletcolaboratory.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/5-ways-carmen-brings-the-1920s-fashion-to-2023-st-paul/600275536/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Entertainment Squad Mounts Dramatic Thriller Rub For Cannes Sales (Exclusive) | News
- 19-year-old wins gold in table tennis events at SEA Games
- 5 Ways ‘Carmen’ Brings 1920s Fashion to 2023 St. Paul
- ChatGPT Scam Infiltrates Apple’s App Store and Google Play
- World-class conductor now brews for a cause
- Russia says it hit a US-made Patriot air defense system
- Explained | Why is a viable dengue vaccine not yet available
- Trump allies try to undermine prosecutors endangering his 2024 candidacy | donald trump
- Indonesia still targets fourth largest economy by 2045 – Wed 17th May 2023
- Britain is hotter than Spain as temperatures soar this week
- US assesses potential damage to Patriot missile defense system following Russian attack near kyiv
- Johnny Depp Responds to Hollywood Boycott