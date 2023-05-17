Fan Bingbing dazzles at the Cannes Film Festival in her ‘Walking’ Tiger dress – WWD

Fan Bingbing arrived on the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for a screening of the film “Jeanne du Barry”, channeling forestry inspiration.

Fan wore a Christoper Bu ballgown with a long train and a forest-inspired print with graphics of foliage, tree bark, and several tigers that appeared to pop out of the dress.

Fan also wore emerald earrings and a ring. Fashion editor and stylist Wish Gui selected Fan’s look for the screening.

Fan Bingbing Getty Images

Fan did her hair with a middle parting and made a bun-style bun in the back for a sleek pin-up effect.

“Jeanne du Barry” is a new film starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV. The film tells the story of Madame du Barry, who climbs the social ladder in France to become the favorite of King Louis XV and scandalizes his court. Besides Depp, the film also stars Maïwenn, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard and Louis Garrel.

Fan Bingbing Michael Buckner for Variety

In 2018, Fan was fined $130 million for tax evasion by the Chinese government. She was accused of using “yin-yang contracts”, which divert payments to a company owned by the actress to reduce her tax liability. Fan temporarily disappeared from the public eye, but in 2020 she made a comeback with a Guerlain contract.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international cinema, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Tuesday to May 27, the films of the official selection will compete in the categories “In Competition”, “Un Certain Regard”, “Out of Competition”, “Sesances de Minuit”, “Cannes Première” and “Séances Spéciales”.