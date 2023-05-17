Paris Home: Enter the Vintage-Inspired Apartment of a French Fashion Designer





If you have ever visited any of the French women’s clothing brandsDears boutiques, you know very well that they are designed to give the impression of entering someone’s home in Paris. Among the lace-trimmed dresses and woolen cardigans are plush sofas and vintage wardrobes, as if the point of the operation was not to bring home a ruffled floral blouse and, instead, to s sit down and stay a while. For me, it was logical that the stores seemed to invite you to my home, explains Morgane Szalory, the brand’s founder, who has made Szane one of the most successful fashion e-commerce companies in France. even before throwing his first brick. -and-mortar. But to be honest, I wouldn’t know how else to do it. With this in mind, what does the left bank entrepreneurs’ pad look like? Exactly as you’d expect: cozy, welcoming, and covered in rich textiles, vibrant colors, and vintage furnishings that have followed her from apartment to apartment for decades, including her last, a two-story apartment in the seventh arrondissement of Paris. When Szalory and her husband found the spacious ground-floor apartment, its richly decorated rooms had stood vacant for several decades. No one had touched it for 70 years, she says. Originally built in the 1800s, its neglected condition meant a lengthy restoration process was needed, which involved replacing the crumbling structure, old wiring and centuries-old plumbing. However, Szalory has made sure to keep its original features intact, like delicate ceiling moldings rendered in floral patterns and time-worn herringbone parquet floors. We had to do the construction, but at the same time we wanted to preserve its charm, she adds. Along with the renovation, Szalory took the opportunity to revamp the rooms. Most dramatic being the kitchen, which she, along with her contractor, had moved from the upper level to the ground floor, overlooking the private walled garden, a real rarity in densely populated central Paris. I wanted to make a nice nook where I could spend time with my family, says Szalory, who installed a curved bench to make the most of the tight space and a mirrored wall to catch the natural light. Somewhere I could sit with my daughters after school and do their homework. Plus, in the summer, she could admire the fragrant vines of the jasmine gardens and the vibrant rose bushes from the comfort of her kitchen table. You have this feeling of being in a country house, she says. In the streets of Paris you can’t hear the birds, but every morning in this garden you can. It’s so magical. Elsewhere, the design is dictated by some of Szalory’s most treasured artifacts, including unique jewelry picked up on distant travels. I start with what I like the most, she explains. And I create the room around it. In the living room, the focal point was an antique paper wall hanging depicting climbing vines of blue and white morning glory flowers found on a trip to Japan, which she balanced with canapes, discovered at markets in the chips then newly upholstered in complementary tones of blue and gold velvet. While indoors, a vintage screen discovered in Los Angeles sets the tone. Most people come back from vacation with just clothes and a suitcase. I come back with furniture, she quips. The cloud-stained finish of the wooden screens perfectly accompanied an abstract fabric collage by artist François Mascarello and a portrait of a seated woman by French painter Pierre Boncompain, whose work Szalory hung throughout the house.

