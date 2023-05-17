Meghan Markle stuns in gold dress at New York gala with Prince Harry

She may not have been at Buckingham Palace, but Meghan Markle still made a royal entrance at a glitzy party in New York on Tuesday night with husband Prince Harry by her side.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, showed a little more skin than usual in a quilted gold Johanna Ortiz dress which originally retailed for $1,850but is unsurprisingly now sold out.

The strapless style called Ideal Universe midi features a small diamond cutout and a knee-length slit.

She accessorized with padlocked gold Tom Ford pumps ($1,350), a yellow Carolina Herrera clutch and J-Crew hoop earrings.

Markle kept her makeup simple, with her hair swept to one side and styled in loose waves.

Meghan Markle stunned in a gold dress as she stepped out in New York on Tuesday. TheImageDirect.com

Markle accessorized with a matching gold clutch and hoop earrings. TheImageDirect.com

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair in loose waves. Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meanwhile, Harry, 38, wore a navy suit with a light blue tie as he entered with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Markle was the guest of honor at the event, receiving the Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem, legendary feminist and co-founder of Ms. Foundation for Women.

Steinem, 89, presented Markle with the award for her global advocacy to empower and defend the rights of women and girls in honor of the nation’s oldest women’s foundation celebrating its 50th anniversary.

In her acceptance speech, Markle encouraged women to find inspiration to fight for fairness.

It’s never too late to start, Markle said. You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to do.

She also recalled how growing up, Ms. Magazine was always at home.

I am a woman who remains inspired and motivated by this organization, she said.

It allowed me to recognize that part of my greatest value and purpose in life was to stand up for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to be unafraid to speak up. is true, what is right and what is right.

She was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland. Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Markle showed off a little more skin than usual in the golden ensemble. TheImageDirect.com

The mother-of-two was all smiles ahead of the glitzy event. TheImageDirect.com

The evening marked Markles’ first public event since she skipped the coronation of her stepfather, King Charles III, earlier this month.

Sources told us at the time that it would be “inauthentic” for him to gloss over the split in the royal family.

Meanwhile, Harry attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London and then rushed to California hours later to celebrate their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Meghan Markle was to be honored by iconic feminist Gloria Steinem on Tuesday night in New York. TheImageDirect.com

Markle and Steinem seen here in New York in July 2022 reportedly met through the PR firm they previously shared. TheImageDirect.com

As for Markles’ connection to Steinem, it’s believed the pals met through the PR firm they shared.

They also united in 2020 to cold-call voters ahead of the election.

She came back to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat down at the dining room table where I’m at right now and we cold called voters, a Steinem later told Access Hollywood.

Prince Harry flew solo to the coronation of his father, King Charles III, in London earlier this month, while Markle remained at home in California. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Harry was granted a third row seat in Westminster Abbey on Coronation Day – a far cry from his brother Prince William. Getty Images

“She said, ‘Hello Im Meg’ and ‘Hello Im Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ It was his initiative.

Steinem described Markle, whom she simply calls “Meg,” as “smart, genuine, funny, political.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to New York earlier this week and caused a stir when they arrived at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan on Monday evening.

Harry and Markle were both honored at Kennedys Ripple of Hope awards in December 2022. AFP via Getty Images

They also visited the youth group AHA! Santa Barbara in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The night before, they had a pre-trip sushi date in Montecito, Calif., with Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, among others.

The last time the Sussexes were in New York was in December 2022, when they were honored at the Ripple of Hope gala.

Other honorees included Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, as well as Wanda Irving, who co-founded a nonprofit to alleviate black maternal health disparities after the death of her daughter, Dr. Shalon Irving. , preventable pregnancy complications in 2017.

Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity, Olivia Julianna, abortion rights activist, and Rebekah Bruesehoff, 16-year-old author and LGBTQ+ inclusion activist, were also celebrated for their work.

With post wires