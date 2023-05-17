Meghan Markle ‘shone’ in ‘Golden Goddess Vibes’ award ceremony moment

Meghan Markle wowed fans and fashion experts on Tuesday night with her appearance at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City.

Meghan received the prestigious award for her “global advocacy for the empowerment and defense of the rights of women and girls”. The Duchess attended the glittering awards ceremony alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland.

To accept her honor on stage, presented by friend and feminist leader Gloria Steinem, Meghan made a striking impression in a gold evening dress designed by Colombian-born designer, Johanna Ortiz.

Styled in sleek Hollywood wavy hair and layered gold and diamond jewelry, Meghan’s look stood out among her most recent fashion moments, according to critics.

Meghan Markle pictured accepting her Women of Vision award for her “global advocacy to empower and defend the rights of women and girls” in New York City on May 16, 2023.

Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder said Newsweek that the Duchess made a glamorous impression while delivering a clever “political statement”.

“Meghan literally shone last night, her outfit giving us all the golden goddess vibes as she made her first glamorous public appearance in quite some time, to collect her award,” she said.

“In true Meghan Markle style, the Duchess chose to speak to the world, not only verbally when collecting her award, but also through her choice of clothing, wearing a svelte, form-fitting gold sheath dress from the Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

“Like the Duchess, the designer is also known for her personal commitment to social causes and the empowerment of women, which made the choice of fashion fit perfectly with the theme of the evening.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (L) pictured at the Women of Vision Awards in New York on May 16, 2023. And pictured with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland (R) at the same event. Meghan wore a Johanna Ortiz dress for the occasion.

Meghan has often championed women-owned fashion brands, whether well-known companies from high-profile figures like Serena Williams, Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead, or lesser-known designers like Khaite and Annie Bing.

“The dress,” Holder explained, was “aptly named ‘Ideal Universe'” and “featured a scalloped textured jacquard effect that caught the lights beautifully and a flattering keyhole in the bodice. Like any Duchess worth her salt, Meghan had the dress tailored, removing the straps to create a more dramatic strapless line.”

Meghan paired her dress with a pair of Tom Ford strappy gold high-heeled sandals and a clutch previously worn at one of her last royal engagements by Carolina Herrera.

Although the Duchess made a strong impression at the Women of Vision awards, Holder said she felt it was slightly reserved.

“Through my fashion designer’s eyes, I thought the outfit, while beautiful, was not an outright hit,” she explained, “and was perhaps chosen more for its inherent political statement. only for her fabulous fashion.”

Meghan Markle pictured at the Women of Vision Awards in New York on May 16, 2023.

This is the first of two awards shows scheduled for Meghan in the space of two weeks. On Wednesday, May 23, she will also be honored at the Alliance for Women in Media, Gracie Awards.

Meghan has been named the recipient of the 2023 awards list for her work in podcasting, after posting the 12-episode series Archetypes in 2022, who stated her goal to “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that attempt to hold women back.”

