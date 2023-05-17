This Wrinkle-Free Vacation Dress Travels Well





After losing my checked luggage on a honeymoon last fall, I recently started traveling with a carry-on. I had never chosen to try to fit an entire trip of clothes into one before because I am a textbook over-packer.

I love having options, but packing a small suitcase to the max leaves me with a big problem: the inevitable creases that ensue when I unpack my suitcase at my final destination. So when I heard about Chicos Travelers Collectionwhich offers wrinkle-free fabrics, including this Travelers Classic Tank Dress that a buyer said it travels well, I had to try.





$99

Personally, I believe you can never own too many staple wardrobe pieces in black, so naturally, that’s the color I grabbed it in. The scoop neck sleeveless style hits just above the ankle and has a small slit, a detail of the dress that I love since it avoids feeling restricted while walking. It’s available in sizes 0-22, both in regular and small sizes, and in three colors black, brown and olive green and it’s incredibly comfortable.

THE Travelers Classic Tank Dress is stretchy and opaque, i.e. not see-through at all, making it a solid choice if you’re like me and prefer to wear biker shorts or shapewear under dresses. Although the fabric is thick, it does not feel hot, making it an ideal piece for traveling to warm destinations. It feels rather cool to the touch, which I would attribute to the acetate and spandex blend.

The most impressive thing about this dress should be the fabric without wrinkles. Overall the dress has a nice weight to it, which I’m sure helps keep it smooth and looking like it’s been freshly steamed. I even accidentally left it on my floor for a few days, and when I finally hung it up, there wasn’t a single crease in sight. This dress is magical and certainly every traveler’s dream, especially if you want to forgo the hassle of also having to pack a steamer. I’ll definitely bring it on my next trip, whether I’m checking a bag or need to pack a carry-on well.

I can dress it up with heels or sandals, and I also see myself wearing it with trainers and a denim jacket for a casual daytime look. I love a piece that I can wear more than once on a trip, and I’m toying with the idea of ​​grabbing it in another color.

If you’re looking for comfortable, wrinkle-free pieces to take on your next trip, like my favorite tank dresslook no further than the Travelers collection at Chicos. Keep scrolling for more wrinkle-free styles to add to your virtual cart and leave the steamer at home.



Travelers jumpsuit to tie at the waist



$129

Classic Travelers Kaftan Dress



$109

Travelers whips with wings print



$90

Classic Travelers Side Slit Tank Top



$50



Classic Traveler Cultures



$70

Travelers pebble-print tie-waist jumpsuit



$139

