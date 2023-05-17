Frame Men’s Summer 2023 Collection: Check Out Our Top Picks





Following the brand’s menswear relaunch for Fall 2021, Frame Men the collections picked up where they left off, continuing the narrative around a reliable dressing system in which form follows function. It’s that kind of versatile style and precise fit that has put Frame on the backs of NBA players and Will Ferrell. For summer 2023, the Frame Mens collection reinvents the essentials of men’s fashion under three fundamental concepts. First, Smart Comfort: The collection delivers innovative, technology-based functionality and elevation to every look. Second, Modern Classics: wardrobe staples are revisited in texture, pattern and fit. Finally, Enhanced Denim: Frames, the famous denim, forms the base of the collection with classic cuts and luxurious fabrics. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 pieces from the Frame Mens Summer 2023 collection that sum up the labels character. Shop the best items from the Frame Men’s Summer 2023 collection here. Abstract Wave Graphic Shirt We love a bold short sleeve shirt for summer. What’s particularly appealing with this one is that alongside the eye-catching pattern, the color scheme is still very neutral, which makes it easy to style. Short-sleeved striped shirt Short-sleeved shirts are the daily bread of the summer wardrobe. It turns out that striped shirts are too. When the two of them are together, it’s a match made in summer heaven. Extra wide leg jeans Generally, we’d steer clear of jeans in the summer, but this pair of wide leg jeans in white features a distressed rip on each leg for a bit of breathability. The Slim Twill Man Crafted in lightweight twill, this style is the perfect summer alternative to denim. Featuring Frame’s much-loved slim silhouette, this gray pair will elevate any look. Lightweight cashmere sweater Who said knitwear wasn’t made for summer? They were wrong. This lightweight cashmere piece is the perfect thing to throw over your shoulders on a warm summer evening when the sun dips beyond the horizon and the temperature drops. Clean Leather Hoodie This clean leather hoodie is definitely a highlight of the summer 2023 collection. Crafted from supple, luxurious leather, it offers the same comfort as a regular hoodie, but in a much more luxurious package. Unlined cotton trucker jacket Our eternal search for the perfect lightweight jacket for summer could have ended with this neutral, unlined trucker jacket. Logo T-shirt When the rest of your wardrobe is as understated as the Frame Men’s Summer 2023 collection, you can get away with some seriously edgy pieces like this logo tee. Short-sleeved suede shirt In addition to their denim, Frame is becoming the go-to destination for leather and suede pieces. This suede short sleeve shirt is a masterpiece that can only be executed by a brand with serious craftsmanship. Bonded Leather Shorts These bonded leather shorts are great when it’s too hot for pants, but you really want to double down on your leather look. Want to continue browsing? Download theHighsnobiety appfor all the hottest products and brands in the Highsnobiety store. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.

