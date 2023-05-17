Are all your fashion friends secretly obsessed with Buck Mason t-shirts?

Ask ten different people to describe the perfect t-shirt, and you’ll probably get ten different answers. The glut of opinions is one of the reasons today’s t-shirt market is crowded beyond measure, brimming with options that deliver similar riffs on the same promise. Over the past decade, however, one brand has started popping up in conversation with surprising frequency: Buck Mason, whose American-made t-shirts have won over guys who don’t care about the latest. designer is rocking with a growing number of guys actually doing it.

Buck Mason was founded in 2013 by Sasha Koehn and Erik Ford, two friends from the Midwest who originally envisioned the company as a subscription box service aggregating third-party brands. After getting frustrated with the middleman business model, they realized they could skip a step by creating their own threads instead. So when they introduced Buck Mason, the clothing brand, they decided to launch with the one product that every man would care about: the perfect t-shirt.

They started by developing a fabric that they knew guys were asking for something softer than your average Hanes, but not too flimsy either. [We wanted to] build an incredible fabric that would be a year-round staple, says Ford, of what became the brand’s exclusive slub cotton, made in Los Angeles. Finding the perfect fit, however, proved trickier, involving an exhaustive years-long process that resulted in a pattern they only recently stopped refining. But the duo’s smartest decision was to listen to customer feedback early on, which led to a crucial, now-iconic evolution: fitting their t-shirts with different shapes and hem lengths, so that every guy can find at least one permutation that suits him.

Koehn and Ford’s careful consideration paid off; their OG product remains a bestseller. And by largely bypassing traditional wholesale partners and selling direct to consumer, they’ve managed to keep online standards and prices in check, capping the retail price of their hero t-shirt at a not-cheap $45. , exactly, but a pittance compared to rivals offering an equally thoughtful product.

In the decade since, Buck Mason has grown into something of an independent powerhouse, with 15 stores across America in cities like New York, LA, Washington, DC and Nashville. Its tight assortment of slubby tees has expanded to include linen, hemp, and two different weights of Pima cotton; a particularly heavyweight option known as the Field Spec Tee has become a surprise hit among Americana purists.

One of the results of Buck Mason’s appeal to everyone is that a good portion of its core demographic is somewhat, shall we say, independent of style. These aren’t guys who worry about capturing their cuts for posterity on Instagram primarily, they’re average dudes (and a bunch of dads) who just want sweet, relatively affordable T-shirts they can buy at several times to wear them with slim stretch jeans and white trainers. But this particular segment doesn’t quite reflect the extent of the label’s growing fandom. More than a few GQ staffers are recent converts, extolling the virtues of the feathery hand and the perfect fit of a particularly beefy t-shirt.

And then there are people like Thurman and Torrence Thomas: stylish young musicians in cowboy hats who live in Austin, Texas. I don’t think anyone brings that attention to detail, especially when it comes to a t-shirt, says Torrence, who, just as Koehn and Ford had imagined, cites the brand’s dedication to cut and fabric as main selling points. The duo estimate they own around ten Buck Mason T-shirts between them and, unlike your regular business casual bro, often wear theirs with splatter western shirts, wild-style cardigans and kicky leather boots.

If Buck Mason’s success is any indication, the secret to perfect t-shirts may not lie in DIYing a single option that everyone will love, but in doubling down on one. range of t-shirts designed to appeal to all types of casual weekend shoppers, to hardcore menswear without alienating any of them. As Thurman says: I feel like they make shirts just for us.