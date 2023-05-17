Pietro Lombardi wears FABA bomber jackets

Connect with us

On 05/17/2023 by Katie Hunter

European pop icon Pietro Lombardo was seen wearing men’s jackets by Californian brand FABA throughout the latest season of Germany is looking for the superstar on RTL. Let’s take a look at the different looks he’s worn. Which did you prefer?

Pietro Lombardi, (second from right) wearing the FABA men's WAVE bomber jacket.

Pietro Lombardi (second from right) wears the WAVE men’s bomber jacket by FABA.

Juror Pietro Lombardi (l.) wears FLAG men’s bomber jacket and Dieter Bohlen.

Pietro Lombardi (left.) wears the FABA Spark Velvet Men’s Bomber Jacket “DSDS”-Jury. Photo: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Second, from the right, Pietro Lombardi wears the Men’s Weeping Gaia Bomber Jacket.

Photos: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius.

FABA is a cutting-edge, eco-friendly wearable art fashion brand in California – all designs and artwork by artist Ane Howard. To see the entire collection of bomber jackets for men visit here.

