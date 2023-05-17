



The man on the podium is back and it’s already an announced triumph, from Valentino, which finally returns to Milan, where the next men’s fashion week will open on June 16: a true tribute to origins, since it was here, in January 1985, that Valentino Garavani organized his first men’s fashion show. This year will be theState University to welcome The stories, after three years of mixed performances. A fair and visionary gesture, that of the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and a choice that is part of a logic of support for local communities and new generations, “an invitation for students to experience the show live” explains a note from the House. Indeed, the fashion show will not be open to the public, but will take place in the normal course of university activities, to make members of the new generation of privileged users. Men’s Fashion Week lands in Milan So there’s excitement under Italy’s hottest skies, as confirmed by the president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion Charles Capasa, which thus presented the next Milan Men’s Fashion Week, scheduled until June 20, with important returns and expected debuts: “We believe that fashion will do very well in 2023. The figures have exceeded all expectations, with a first increase in first-quarter 2023 revenue of 15.3%”. Already 72 appointments are scheduled on the calendar, from the event planned at the Statale to the closing on the 19th with the Zegna fashion show. “A lot – added Capasa during the presentation of the SFM, made with Ice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs e the municipality of Milan – are added to the week, where 22 physical shows are planned, including the return of Neil Barrett and the first time of Andersson Bell”. Fashion is therefore asserting itself as a rather lively sector which, confirms Matteo Zoppas, president of Ice, “exports 80 billion per year, 6 of which only for men: all positive and growing figures”. The Milanese adviser for productive activities Alessia Capello at the same time, it also highlights the restart of tourism, which is showing record numbers, driven by Asian tourists, who returned after the end of the pandemic. Capasa continues: “The first months of the year have experienced a very significant plus, we thought we were facing a difficult year 2023 but this has not happened for the moment, on the contrary, we have recorded a initial increase in the quarter of 15.3%, so the yearly forecast was 4% and we moved it to 5%. If the turnover grows according to the forecasts, we will exceed 100 billion to go to more than 103 billion. We will go from 86 to 92 billion in exports, confirming Italian fashion as the queen of our exports. Growth was 9% in the industrial chain as it partly passed on higher energy costs to products, in retail the 3% growth in January and February absorbed some of the increases in raw materials, against general inflation at 8.5%. Overall, exports in 2022 were excellent, 16.9% for basic sectors and 20.5% for related sectors, with a boom in the United States. Now China is growing and growing, making a big contribution to the numbers, so we think the estimates are realistic and we think fashion will do very well in 2023.” An atmosphere of great optimism, therefore, which sees the return, with the week dedicated to men’s proposals for spring summer 2024, also by the fashion movie Festivalscheduled from June 12 to 19, as confirmed by the founder, Costanza Etro Horses: “For the ninth edition, the magazine will land in the metaverse, and the world’s first fashion film streaming platform will also be launched, which will initially host 274 fashion films, from small brands to more established ones”. We just have to wait.

