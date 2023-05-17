Meghan Markle wears gold dress at New York gala with Prince Harry: photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: T. JACKSON / BACKGRID Sparkling gold! Meghan Markle, 41, was a vision in a strapless gold dress at the Ms. Foundation gala in New York on Tuesday night. As she attended the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry38 years old, and his mother, Doria RaglandTHE Combinations alum wore a quilted gold dress with matching gold heels. The brunette beauty teamed the ensemble with diamond earrings and a matching gold clutch, while also parting her hair to one side. The Duchess of Sussex attended the event as guest of honour, as she received the Women of Vision award from the activist Gloria Steinem89. Meghan has been honored for her work as an activist for human rights and gender equity, according to the Ms Foundation. website. The organization also recognized the 41-year-old podcast, Archetypeswhich she launched in 2022. Meghan has also received a nod for her work as a children’s book author, as she posted, The bench, in 2021. Hot Items Currently trendy now



As previously mentioned, her husband Prince Harry was also present at the gala in the Big Apple. While supporting his leading lady, the father-of-two rocked a navy suit with a white button-up shirt and light blue tie. Meghan’s mother looked stylish in an all-black dress, which she teamed with black high-heeled pumps. This is notably Meghan’s first public appearance since she jumped King Charles IIIs coronation on 6 May. Her stepfather was officially crowned that day in the presence of Meghan’s husband, but she and their children did not attend. Ahead of the ceremony, on April 12, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that Meghan and her children, Prince Arch And Princess Lilibet, would stay in California while Harry attended. Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the royal decree announced at the time. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Interestingly, the coronation fell on the same day as Archies’ fourth birthday. Although the king’s youngest son attended the ceremony, he was quick to step out and jump the famous photo from the balcony alongside his brother, Prince William. It has been reported that Harry spent less than 24 hours in his homeland, as he apparently rushed home to be with his son on his birthday. Charles and fire princess dianaHis youngest son has had a strained relationship with the Royal Family since he and Meghan stepped down as Senior Royals in January 2020. They now reside in California with their children and adorable dogs. More about Meghan Markle Related link Related: Meghan Markle & Prince Harrys Kids: Everything you need to know about Archie & Lili, their royal titles and more Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

