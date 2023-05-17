Fashion
From homeless to the White House, the author hosts a fashion show
GREENWOOD Dist.–At 34, Amnoni Myers is an entrepreneur, community leader and new author. Yet for the once-homeless Boston-born Tulsa, Oklahoma resident, it’s a life she didn’t always believe possible.
I grew up in the foster care system, one of the systems overrepresented by black and brown youth. I entered the system when I was born,” Myers told the Black Wall Street Times.
In honor of National Foster Care Month, the Tulsa Registry hosted a fashion show that benefits homeless youth in the foster care system. Sponsored by Black Queer Tulsa And Builders + DonorsThe Threads of Change Fashion Show takes place Friday, May 19 from 6-9 p.m. at the Dennis R. Neil Equality Center in downtown Tulsa.
Myers just published her first book, “You Are the Prize,” in March 2022, but her journey of self-discovery began when she was 12 years old.
I knew I had a lot to say at the time, but it was overwhelming,” Myers told the Black Wall Street Times.
The fashion show comes weeks after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt dissolved the statewide homelessness council.
Every state has this advice. Oklahoma will be the only state without a council. It makes no sense, Greg Shin, housing director for the Oklahoma Mental Health Association, told the Black Wall Street Times in April.
Using trauma to heal a new generation of young people in foster care
Myers was a product of brutality crack epidemic, which has ravaged black communities with nothing but a punitive response from the federal government. She was abandoned in the hospital at birth. When she was six months old, Myers placed her in foster care with her great-aunt, who cared for her until she was 10 years old.
At that time, his mother came back into his life and took care of him until he was 12 years old. She would spend the rest of her adolescence in the foster care system.
As a black and queer youth in the system, Myers often found few cultural affirmation resources for her. In an environment where she was often told she was worthless, it was her younger sister’s kind words that inspired her journey.
“I lost my little sister. It was abandoned by the system. She was trafficked out of the system,” Myers said.
Yet before her little sister died, she encouraged Myers to see the beauty in her own potential. “Sis, remember you are the prize,” she told Myers.
Years later, “I honored and dedicated my book to her and all the young people who encountered the system,” Myers said.
From homeless to the White House
A moment of serenity came when Myers joined the Congressional Adoption Coalition Institute in the early twenties. She has written a policy report on the importance of training foster parents and caregivers in trauma-informed techniques. His work earned him a coveted White House internship from President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle.
“I grew up thinking I was going to be nothing. I grew up with a learning disability. Bringing full circle to not only doing an internship but introducing First Lady Michelle Obama on national television, was an experience,” Myers said.
Threads of Change fashion show offers a home for homeless youth
In addition to food, merchandise and giveaways, the Threads of Change Fashion Show will feature Tulsa talent and models wearing gear from local small businesses.
At the fashion show, Myers will also release the book’s hardcover, hoping to inspire dozens of homeless youth today.
“I am currently working on an audio book. Also pivoting in the technological space. I’m working on creating an app for young people in the foster system,” Myers said.
A sneaker raffle will be available and ticket sales will go to youth services programs in Tulsa, home to Oklahoma’s largest youth shelter. Focused on self-care, the event will also feature aromatherapy from Jamar Torres’ live aromatherapy workshop.
“LVDR is influenced by the Black American and Caribbean experience of connecting self-care, spiritualism and community,” according to a description of the event.
I’m super excited,” said Myers, who can’t wait to tap into her creative side. “I was not allowed to play sports or sleep over with friends” while in foster care.
Bridging the Gap in the Community
Despite being abandoned at birth, Myers was able to reconnect with her mother, learning to better understand what she went through.
“I feel like the foster care system forces you to trust strangers and make you believe they’re more supportive than your current community,” Myers said.
She wants to give young people in the system the opportunity to see themselves in a way that she never could imagine for herself as a child.
“I want them to see hope; I want them to experience light. I want them to experience themselves on the show,” Myers said. “Through all the things they’ve been through, knowing that they are the prize. Don’t dwell too much on ‘I haven’t made it yet’, but know that healing is a lifelong journey. It really takes time to heal wounds that can easily turn into scars.
For at least a few hours, Myers is determined to get homeless youth out of survival mode and into the spirit of what Michelle Obama describes as “becoming.”
“Your trauma doesn’t have to define you. It can also be used to effect change,” Myers said.
